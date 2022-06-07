ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia Legion installs first woman commander

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Legion Post 59 in Fredonia has a new commander. U.S. Army Sergeant 1st...

City of Dunkirk Opens Little Lending Library

A ribbon-cutting was held on Friday in Dunkirk's Washington Park for a new Little Lending Library, a joint project between the Western New York P-TECH Academy and the Dunkirk-Fredonia Rotary Club. Mayor Willie Rosas, city staff, P-TECH representative and rotarians were on hand for the event. The Little Lending Library was created, designed and built by P-TECH students under the direction of Principal William Smock and welding instructor Jeremy Bryant. Rotarians, students and community members are encouraged to bring new or gently used books to the Washington Park Little Lending Library whenever possible, as well as the Little Free Library at the Wheelock School in Fredonia.
DUNKIRK, NY
Fredonia Fire Department Completes Station Renovation

The Fredonia Fire Department's station has a new renovated look, and the department held a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate its renovation. According to the department, the nearly two-year-long project included exterior structure and cosmic renovation, as well as upgrades and renovation for laundry facilities and its EMS supply room. The exterior of the department's museum was also painted to match the architect's rendering, and new lightning now adorns the facade and hose tower. President Julius Leone spoke about the history of the building and introduced local dignitaries, while Chaplain Robert Hayward guided the prayer of dedication of the station and anointing of the apparatus.
FREDONIA, NY
Thompson leaving Jamestown City Comptroller's post

A member of Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist's administration from the very beginning is leaving his position early next month for a job in the private sector. Sundquist says today that City Comptroller Ryan Thompson will be leaving city government on July 8th after serving for the past 2 1/2 years. The Mayor says he's sad to see him leave, but understands that's part of the business. Thompson actually began working with the city at the end of retired Mayor Sam Teresi's last term.
JAMESTOWN, NY
JHS Battle of the Classes Raises Over $8,500 for UCAN Shelter

An annual Jamestown High School tradition resulted in $8,524.22 raised for a local shelter. The 42nd edition of the JHS Battle of the Classes was recently held at Strider Field, raising the funds that will go towards renovating the UCAN Women and Chlidren's Shelter. The annual Battle of the Classes is a competition between the four JHS classes to see who can raise the most money for the designated charity over a two-week time. The battle includes fun games, sporting competitions, and a dance-off to celebrate. The winner of this year's Battle of the Classes was the sophomore class.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Clymer Resident Wins NY Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarship

A Clymer resident is one of 11 high school seniors in New York State who were named winners of a 2022 New York Farm Bureau (NYFB) Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Miranda Nickerson was the winner from NYFB District 1; she received a cash award and a gift from the NYFB Promotion & Education Program. Nickerson attends high school in the Corry Area School District in Pennsylvania and plans to attend Cornell University to major in Animal Science, with the goal of being a veterinarian. The winners must have a family Farm Bureau membership or a student Farm Bureau membership in order to qualify. A panel of judges selected the winners based on their essay submissions, as well as their applications, which included their community and agricultural engagement.
CLYMER, NY
Rosas Supports New York State's Enhanced Gun Laws

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas backs New York State's enhanced gun legislation that Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week in the wake of recent mass shootings nationwide. The new legislation included changes regarding the purchase of AR-15 rifles, as well as strengthening the state's Red Flag Law. In a recent interview with WDOE News, Rosas said that while he doesn't agree with some of the changes made, he feels that "tweaking" the gun laws is a good thing overall...
DUNKIRK, NY
SUNY Fredonia Researcher to Speak at Chautauqua Lake Water Quality Conference

A leading scientist who studies harmful algal blooms in Chautauqua Lake will be among the experts who will address water quality issues at the 2022 Chautauqua Lake Water Quality Conference next Saturday, June 18th. Nutrient cycling, different types of algae present in the lake as well as HABs -- the toxins they carry and how their propagation impacts the lake -- are among aspects of water quality that Dr. Courtney Wigdahl-Perry and other research researchers will discuss. Dr. Wigdahl-Perry, Associate Professor of Biology at SUNY Fredonia, will share findings of sediment cores -- tubes that are pushed into the muddy lake bottom -- that collect microscopic algae fossils that can serve as a record of environmental changes in the lake over potentially long periods of time. These samples were gathered by Wigdahl-Perry's students in the fall of 2020 and 2021. The conference will take place from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Chautauqua Golf Club.
FREDONIA, NY
Jamestown Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Winsor Street

Firefighters in Jamestown were called out to a house fire early Sunday morning on the city's south side. County dispatchers say crews responded to the blaze at 15 Winsor Street at about 5:45 AM. No further information is available at this time. Photos by the 716 Network.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Tops Markets to Celebrate Grand Reopening of Dunkirk Store

Tops Friendly Markets will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a grand reopening of its store on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. The ceremony, scheduled for Monday at 11:00 AM, will celebrate a renovation of the store, which has a new look and renewed focus on fresh departments. The store has been refreshed from top to bottom for a new and contemporary experience, which includes new exterior paint with decorative awnings, landscaping, energy efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, solar powered efficiencies, new flooring, expanded state-of-the-art self-check outs, renovated restrooms, and new interior decor. Store Manager Scott Obert says he and his team are working hard every day to make life easier for their shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options. He invites the community to visit during the grand reopening celebration and even have the chance to win some great prizes.
DUNKIRK, NY
South County police agencies investigate threats to two businesses

The Jamestown and Lakewood-Busti Police Departments say they are aware of "a post going around on Facebook regarding threats to Tops Markets on Foote Avenue and Wal-Mart on Fairmount Avenue." Police say the threats are being investigated by various law enforcement entities, including the FBI. At this time, they say the FBI does not believe that there are any credible threats to the establishments. However, both departments are continuing to monitor these situations and request that anyone with information on who may be responsible for the threats to contact the departments or local law enforcement agency. The JPD tips line is (716) 483-8477. Lakewood-Busti Police can be contacted at (716) 763-9563.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
DUNKIRK, NY
One Seriously Injured in Overnight Crash in Town of Sherman

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as the result of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Sherman Fire responded to the scene on Sherman-Stedman Road just after 1:30 AM. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, and the Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
SHERMAN, NY
Frewsburg Man Charged in Domestic Dispute

State Police charged a Frewsburg man with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment after responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Saturday. Troopers were called to a residence in the Town of Carroll at about 3:00 AM and found that 37-year-old Brian Jones had allegedly physically pushed the victim throughout the residence. They add that the victim was a protected party in an order of protection against Jones. He was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
FREWSBURG, NY
Portland man facing multiple charges after two altercations

A Portland man is facing multiple charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to two separate altercations in the town of Portland. Deputies responded to the first call at about 1:15 PM Thursday and found that 40-year-old David Sekuterski was allegedly in violation of a valid order of protection. He is also accused of unlawfully entering a shed and allegedly taking items belonging to another individual. Deputies say the second incident occurred shortly after 1:00 AM Friday, with Sekuterski again allegedly violating an order of protection. He allegedly physically restrained the victim during the incident and was also allegedly in possession of stolen property and a quantity of methamphetamine. Sekuterski faces two counts of 1st-degree criminal contempt, along with one count each of 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, aggravated family offense, 3rd-degree burglary, petit larceny, 5th- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and 2nd-degree harassment as a result of both incidents. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on all the charges.
PORTLAND, NY

