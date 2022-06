The decade-long campaign to protect 35 acres around Charleston’s Angel Oak — land once earmarked for intensive development but now set to become a nature park — ranks as one of our region’s foremost conservation accomplishments. Now it’s time for those who care about this special site to help ensure the land is used in the best way possible to benefit the extraordinary tree, its surrounding environment and all of us.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO