A new exhibition called "Painting Rent" at the Acadiana Center for the Arts celebrates the prolific career of a Lafayette artist who rarely pursued attention for his works. Olin John "Leroy" Evans earned what little income he had by selling his artwork to a close circle of life-long patrons, often just in time for a rent payment, but rarely was exhibited during his lifetime. After he died in September of natural causes at the age of 71, his supporters came together to loan his works to the Acadiana Center for the Arts for a summer exhibition in the main gallery.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO