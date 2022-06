The White House might have an excellent record collection of its own, but unless the president’s home abounds with secret LP shelves, it’s like that it’s not quite as vast as the audio collection found in the Library of Congress. Matthew Barton serves as the institution’s Curator of Recorded Sound; he’s worked there since 2003, and previously worked with collections of recordings made by Alan Lomax.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO