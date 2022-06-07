Anne Hathaway Brings The Sunshine In Yellow Valentino

Earlier this week, Halsey stepped out in a pair of slinky trousers with an overlay of mesh shorts; up top, she wore a Tom Ford-era Gucci tank top. But this wasn’t just any run-of-the-mill commercial tank top from Ford’s reign at the Italian house. No, this was a precious, plucked-from-the-runway piece. The look is from the spring/summer 1998 collection: a rayon-viscose clingy black tank top (also in white) that comes with two flossy leather straps affixed with a modernist silver G buckle. On the runway, the piece was styled with a matching skirt that also included the embedded leather straps. Halsey’s piece, styled by Lyn Alyson, was sourced from none other than Hollywood vintage go-to Tab Vintage.
Comments / 0