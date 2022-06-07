Anne Hathaway Brings The Sunshine In Yellow Valentino

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have made it official. The couple married on Thursday 9 June in a ceremony at their secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles. The singer met the actor and fitness expert in October of 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video when Sam was cast as her love interest. His photo was one of the many that the star had to sift through and select from. She chose him as soon as she laid eyes on him. “I did not have to audition,” he has said. “It was a direct book.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO