BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoJacks.com) — Game times and special event dates have been set for South Dakota State’s 2022 home football schedule. Both of the Jackrabbits’ nonconference games on their six-game home schedule are slated for 6 p.m. kickoffs at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The Sept. 10 home opener against UC Davis, which is a rematch of an opening-round Football Championship Subdivision playoff game a year ago, has been tabbed as the annual Dairy Drive game, while the Sept. 17 meeting with Butler has been designated as the 2022 Beef Bowl.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO