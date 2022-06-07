Pitt commissioners agree to fund additional SROs for public schools

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted at its Monday meeting to provide funding for Pitt County Schools to hire up to 12 school resource officers for the new school year.

The funds, up to $1.2 million, would allow the schools to staff an officer full-time officers at each campus. Several school currently share an officer.

The request was not on the board’s published agenda. It was made by Commissioner Tom Coulson during the commissioners’ closing comments period.

“How many school shootings do we need to see before we as commissioners finally decide to make sure we provide funding for the balance of SROs that are needed,” Coulson said.

Coulson said while Pitt County public schools have two officers in each high school, many schools don't have a full-time officer. The school system currently has 26 full-time SROs positions.

The system has 39 schools, including shared campuses in Farmville and Wintergreen and high schools that have incorporated into campuses at East Carolina University and Pitt Community College.

Coulson placed a stipulation on his proposal, he didn’t want the money given as part of the county’s allocation to the school system for fiscal year 2022-23.

County Manager Janis Gallagher suggested that the school system be reimbursed for each new officer it hires and outfits. Gallagher said if the money is included in the school system allocation, any money not spent would roll into the school system fund balance.

Coulson said he made his request Monday because he wanted to give Gallagher and the management team time to make the necessary adjustments in the county’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget before today’s public hearing on the plan.

The hearing begins at 6 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium, Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.

Gallagher said after Colson approached her with his recommendation she talked with Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker, who is open to getting the money on a reimbursement basis. Gallagher said she does not believe the current budget needs to be modified because extra funding will be available as the new fiscal year progresses.

The one question that needed to be settled is would the commissioners be willing to fund all 12 positions.

Pitt County Schools pays the sheriff’s office and several municipal police departments to staff SROs.

Of the 12 needed positions, seven are in areas covered by the sheriff’s office and four are in Greenville. The location of the 12th school wasn’t identified.

Gallagher said Lenker’s concern is smaller municipalities would have a harder time absorbing the cost of an extra officer. She recommended the commissioners be ready to absorb all 12 positions if needed.

The school system spends about $100,000 on officer salaries, benefits and equipment, Gallagher said.

The Pitt County Board of Education also discussed increased security at its Monday meeting.

Lenker said he expects that filling the positions, not funding them, will be the bigger challenge.

“I think the manpower is going to be the problem,” he said. “We’re working on getting additional people. We’re doing everything we can to get more people.”

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said area law enforcement agencies are dealing with staffing shortages.

“All of our departments are short-staffed and they’re trying to find people,” he said in an interview. “We’re talking to all of our agencies, all of our departments. We’re also looking at talking to some outside agencies to see if there’s any possibility of getting more people.”

Courthouse renovations

The commissions approved the first steps in proposed building renovations/expansions that will change the look of downtown Greenville if carried to fruition.

The board unanimously approved a $114,237 contract with Tideland Construction to renovate the former Ag Carolina building at 100 E. First Street for the Register of Deeds staff and the county’s vital records. With a 10 percent contingency, the amount reaches $125,635.

The renovations are expected to be completed in three months. Once the register of deeds office moves, the county will then begin efforts to renovate portions of the courthouse and reassign departments.

The board unanimously approved the recommendations of consultant John Farkas, principal of JKF Architecture, who was hired to analyze the county-owned buildings in the downtown area to determine what improvements and additions are needed to best utilize the space.

Farkas suggested that the courthouse space currently occupied by the register of deeds office could be divided for several uses. The basement area could become interdepartmental storage because it could be easily converted into smaller, lockable spaces.

On the main entrance level of the courthouse, the register of deeds space can be renovated to serve as a new location for small claims court and offices for probation, Farkas said.

The county now has six district court judges, and more courtroom space is needed. Farkas proposes building a new courtroom in a space currently occupied by judicial offices on the main entrance level.

Farkas estimates the Register of Deeds renovation would cost about $1.35 million and the courtroom project would be $1.6 million.

Gallagher said the commissioners have already budgeted American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the work.

County Engineer Tim Corley said construction on the new sheriff’s office building adjacent to the Pitt County Detention Center will begin in the next six months. It should take about one year to complete.

Farkas recommended using the sheriff’s office space in the courthouse to create new offices for Superior Court staff and a flexible meeting space. He estimated the work would cost slightly more than $1 million.