(Granite Falls MN-) A Granite Falls man was hurt in the crash of a small plane Friday morning. The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department says at 7:03 a.m. Friday they got a 911 call of a plane crash in a field east of the Granite Falls Airport, which is located a couple miles south of Granite Falls. A man was reported walking by the plane with cuts on his head. Emergency crews responded and treated the pilot, 67-year-old Steven Lindquist of Granite Falls, at the scene, and he was then airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities. His current condition is unknown. The FAA has been contacted and will be investigating the incident. Lindquist had been flying a 1971 American Aviation AA-1A two-seater.

GRANITE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO