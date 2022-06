Tyler Manka, who allegedly took a man hostage after escaping from corrections officers March 25, faces nine charges in Hall County District Court related to that offense. Manka, 27, held a man captive in his apartment at 192 Stoeger Drive for 12 and a half hours before he was arrested. The 60-year-old hostage said Manka held a screwdriver to his throat and threatened to kill him.

2 DAYS AGO