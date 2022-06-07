ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Taylor names his favourite song to cover - and he did it with its original writer

By Martin Kielty
 5 days ago

Corey Taylor got to make one of his “favorite, favorite memories” while he performed a cover version with the artist who’d written the song.

The Slipknot vocalist is known for covering a wide range of tracks during solo shows, and for that reason it’s not easy for him to select the one he likes best.

Taylor told the Eric Zane Show : “That’s tough, man, because I am a rabid lover of doing covers and whatnot, especially in the right song and the right register – you're not singing outside of it – and you get the right group of people. Or doing a cool acoustic version of one of them.”

Admitting he felt “hard pressed” to choose a track, he added: “One of my favourite songs of all time is Would? by Alice In Chains, and I got to play that with Jerry Cantrell one night at a Camp Freddy show many, many moons ago.”

There’s even video evidence of the performance in 2009, which Taylor described as “probably the highlight of my life,” explaining: “He wasn't even going to play, and then some people talked him into jumping up and playing it. And I was just like, ‘This is my moment!’ It's still, to me, one of my favourite, favourite moments.”

Cantrell wrote Would? In 1992 as a tribute to late friend and bandmate Andrew Wood, the vocalist with Mother Love Bone who’d died two years earlier. It appeared on the soundtrack to the move Singles and later on Alice In Chains’ second album, Dirt .

