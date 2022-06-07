Enhanced police presence at Danbury schools today for bond referendum
There will be a lot of police stationed at Danbury schools today. The heightened police presence is because of the schools being used as voting locations for the bond referendum. The Mayor's Office, Police Department, Office of Emergency Management and the Public School District coordinated the effort....
Danbury considers buying Old Fairfield County Courthouse from Conn. The Danbury City Council will look into acquiring the Old Fairfield County Courthouse on Main Street from the state. The 1899 building is on the National Register of Historic Places. The City could use the structure for the Danbury Museum and Historical Society or the Probate Court offices. The state Department of Administrative Services declared the building surplus and is asking $1.46 million. There are some restrictions on the property and not a lot of parking. An ad hoc committee of the City Council will study the issues around the potential acquisition.
Danbury residents approve $207.9 million bond with 7% turnout. With very low voter turnout in Danbury, residents overwhelmingly approved the school bond package up for a referendum yesterday. Mayor Dean Esposito says Danbury will be the first city or town in the state with a “Career Academy” focused curriculum. He says it will revolutionize the education system by broadening opportunities for all of Danbury students. Esposito added that the Career Academy, as well as the additional improvements and advancements in this bond, will help generations of Danbury children succeed. Esposito thanked Superintendent Kevin Walston for his partnership and support during this entire process, and the entire state delegation for securing the 80-percent reimbursement rate on eligible costs. Other projects include an early childhood center, ADA compliance and a new roof for one school. Just about 7 percent of registered Danbury residents cast ballots for the more than $200 million. The final vote count was 2,641 in favor and 433 against. The learning model will contain six academies. They are Emerging Technologies, and Entrepreneurship; Scientific Innovation and Medicine; Information and Cyber Security; Professional and Public Service; Art, Engineering and Design; and Communication and Design.
When Connecticut lawmakers updated the bottle deposit program last year, a five-cent surcharge was added to the sale of liquor bottles smaller than 50 milliliters. The money is returned every 6 months to the Connecticut municipality where the nip was sold. The cities and towns must use that funding for litter control and similar efforts. Suggestions were included in the law including the hiring of a recycling coordinator, purchase of a street sweeper or installation of storm drain filters to prevent waste from entering local waterways. Municipalities are given a lot of leeway and the law does not specify when the money must be spent. There is also no oversight to ensure compliance with the intent of the law. Nearly 37-point-6 million miniature bottles were sold between October and April resulting in more tan 1-point-8 million dollars returned to municipalities. During the Bethel Board of Selectmen meeting last month. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker noted that municipalities wanted a 10 cent fee, like on everything else. He says that would have provided a strong incentive not to litter in the first place. While they lost that fight, all of the 5 cent fee is returned to the municipality. Bethel received its first check last month, for $7,647. Knickerbocker says that funding could be used for grant funding for activities by the newly seated Sustainability Commission in the future.
The Redding Board of Education assessed security in April and at their meeting Tuesday went into executive session to discuss the review. The report covered a range of school safety and security policies including the availability of defibrillators, drug use and student safety. Superintendent Jason McKinnon says they are making improvements considered best practices based on the review. The Redding Board of Ed approved using up to 35-thousand dollars to upgrade existing systems. Funding could be requested from the Redding American Rescue Plan Act committee.
There was a heated discussion at the Brookfield Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night when members talked about school security concerns. First Selectman Tara Carr wanted the Selectmen to decide on the funding source to set in motion a plan to employ the Armed School Security Officers, pending Board of Ed approval. There was about 30 minutes of debate with Selectman Steve Dunn noting that they can't make an allocation for something that hasn't been requested since the Board of Ed is different than every other town government entity.
New York State Police are searching for a missing man who did not arrive at his Ridgefield destination on Sunday. Troopers in Somers are searching for 64-year-old Robert Swern of South Salem. His family reported him missing after leaving his home around 5pm Sunday for Ridgefield, but he never arrived. Troopers determined he was in Brewster around 6pm and in White Plains around 8pm. Swern in 5 feet 10 inches tall, he weighs 212 pounds, has bluish gray eyes, and gray hair. Vehicle he is operating is a 2012 Hyundai Elantra station wagon bearing NY registration GDR9605. Anyone who may have spotted the man is asked to contact New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.
Danbury Health Department updates COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic hours. The Danbury Department of Health & Human Services has updated the hours and locations of COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics for the month of June. Testing is still being done at Pat Waldron's Veterans Hall on Memorial Drive Mondays through Thursday, but the hours this month are 3pm to 6pm. COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the same location Mondays through Fridays 1pm to 7pm, Saturdays 9am to 3pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm. There is also a COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned on the West Conn midtown campus at 181 White Street on June 19th from noon to 5pm.
More than 200 volunteers took part yesterday in United Way of Western Connecticut's annual Day of Action across greater Danbury and greater New Milford. Volunteers helped at 18 different sites for 16 nonprofit agency partners, generating more than 53-thousand dollars of volunteer. Nonprofits benefiting from the work include Ability Beyond, Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, Jericho Partnership, Danbury Museum and Harrybrooke Park among others.
Waterbury man arrested for Friday shooting in Danbury. Danbury Police have provided more details about the shooting that happened Friday night on Beaver at Elm Streets. One person was transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody at that time. Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old James Urbano Velez, of Waterbury. He was charged with assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Police have not updated the condition of the victim.
Nature Conservancy to preserve forest, freshwater resources in Redding. The Nature Conservancy is receiving a state grant to preserve forest and freshwater resources in Redding. The $1.105 million will preserve little more than 99 acres located at 55 Dorothy Road, the last large, undeveloped parcel adjacent to The Nature Conservancy’s 1,833-acre Devil’s Den Preserve. The mostly wooded property possesses traits with above average resilience to changes in climate by The Nature Conservancy’s Resilient and Connected Landscapes project. Devil's Den is the conservancy’s largest and most frequented preserve in Connecticut with more than 20 miles of trails within the “Saugatuck Core” of the Saugatuck Forest Lands. It is part of a 15,300-acre network of protected open space and contiguous forest with high conservation value including the Centennial Watershed State Forest, Aspetuck Land Trust, Redding Land Trust, Town of Weston, Town of Redding, and Wildlife in Crisis properties.
The Center for Empowerment & Education’s Annual Dinner is coming up on the 17th. The Center, formerly the Women's Center of Greater Danbury, says the building, design and planning team of Patricia House, the Center’s new residential facility, will be honored. Honorees are Former Mayor of Danbury and...
