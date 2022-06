You've probably seen this design without knowing its name. The flower of life is most simply described as a pattern of 19 meticulously arranged, overlapping circles. It gets its name because the parts of the circles that overlap look a lot like flower petals. Ironically, although this design is believed to be ancient, dating back to at least 6,000 years ago, the name itself only came about in the last few decades, thanks to the 1999 book "The Ancient Secret of the Flower of Life, Vol. 1."

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO