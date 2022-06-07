ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Putnam County Sheriff reminds residents to be wary of phone scams

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 3 days ago

Putnam County Sheriff reminds residents to be wary of phone scams. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville is reminding residents to be wary of phone calls from strangers asking for money. These calls vary and understands that those...

WNYT

New York State Police issue scam alert

A warning from the New York State Police: beware of scams targeting older people. The scams include a few different scenarios. The callers are claiming to be a family member and may have an illness or may have been arrested. The caller will put urgency on helping them and not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police ID source of threat to Montgomery Elementary School

MONTGOMERY – The source of a threat emailed to the Montgomery Elementary School last weekend has been identified and resolved, Montgomery Village Police Chief W.R. Herlihy said. Despite that, he said the police department needs to continue its investigation into the matter as it affects the community “and we...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess BOCES locked down after student found with gun

HYDE PARK – Multiple police agencies responded to the BOCES CTI school this morning for a report of a trespasser, possibly armed, on school property. The BOCES campus was locked down while police responded. Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson said the original report of the trespasser came in...
HYDE PARK, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
Putnam County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters assist officer during a scuffle at accident scene

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 26-year-old man has been charged with several crimes after he fought with police and firefighters at the scene of an accident in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday. A police officer suffered injuries in the scuffle. Patrick McRitchie was arrested Wednesday afternoon on felony assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Feds charge Florida man for trying to rape Hyde Park middle-schooler

WHITE PLAINS – A Florida man has been charged by the US Attorney for attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old Hyde Park girl. The attempted sexual assault occurred on April 3, 2022, in a hotel in the town. Thomas Rivera, 32, of Lauderhill, Florida is charged with one count...
HYDE PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police seek witnesses to midday grocery store assault

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a midday assault at a grocery store that sent a victim to the hospital on Tuesday. City 911 received a report of a person bleeding after an assault at the Market Fresh grocery store at 654 Main Street in Poughkeepsie around 1:20 p.m. on June 7.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man arrested with ghost gun

TOWN OF LLOYD – A 19-year-old Newburgh man has been arrested by Lloyd Town Police on felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm after he was found in possession of a ghost gun. Lloyd Police pulled a vehicle over at approximately 2:30...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
larchmontloop.com

Thief Steals SUV As Larchmont Mother Drops Off Child at Party

A thief jumps into a vehicle just as a mother drops off her child at birthday party Saturday night on Willow Avenue after apparently following her and waiting for just the right moment to steal the SUV. Larchmont police say it is one of many in a trend of vehicle thefts plaguing Westchester County.
LARCHMONT, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

USPS Says: Hudson Valley Homes Need 5 Things For Their Mailboxes

When you start thinking about sprucing up your home, do you go out to the curb of your home too? When was the last time that you looked at your mailbox? Did you ever notice it? Whether your mailbox is attached to your home, at the end of your driveway or has a spot on the road, there are a few guidelines (and suggestions) that the USPS has for all homeowners.
HUDSON, NY
wlad.com

Police searching for missing South Salem man

New York State Police are searching for a missing man who did not arrive at his Ridgefield destination on Sunday. Troopers in Somers are searching for 64-year-old Robert Swern of South Salem. His family reported him missing after leaving his home around 5pm Sunday for Ridgefield, but he never arrived. Troopers determined he was in Brewster around 6pm and in White Plains around 8pm. Swern in 5 feet 10 inches tall, he weighs 212 pounds, has bluish gray eyes, and gray hair. Vehicle he is operating is a 2012 Hyundai Elantra station wagon bearing NY registration GDR9605. Anyone who may have spotted the man is asked to contact New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.
SOUTH SALEM, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Stand-Off Ends Peacefully

2022-06-07@10: 20pm–#Fairfield CT– A man allegedly pulled a gun on someone on Mason Street in Fairfield prompting a shutdown Kings Highway East for about an hour. Police surrounded the home and used loudspeakers in an attempt have the man come out. Police reached the suspect by phone and convinced him to surrender.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Bear Struck By Vehicle On I-84 in Middletown, NY

While scrolling through Facebook over the weekend, I stumbled upon a post from Facebook friend Aaron Lane who had posted about trying to save a bear that had been struck on I-84. It was a fascinating story, and I give kudos to Aaron for doing all he could. The bear was reportedly struck by a vehicle and then found its way to safety under a FedEx truck that had pulled over to try and protect it.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

