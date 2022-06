Danbury considers buying Old Fairfield County Courthouse from Conn. The Danbury City Council will look into acquiring the Old Fairfield County Courthouse on Main Street from the state. The 1899 building is on the National Register of Historic Places. The City could use the structure for the Danbury Museum and Historical Society or the Probate Court offices. The state Department of Administrative Services declared the building surplus and is asking $1.46 million. There are some restrictions on the property and not a lot of parking. An ad hoc committee of the City Council will study the issues around the potential acquisition.

