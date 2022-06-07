Rockers hold on to beat Mallards

The Green Bay Rockers could not get the bats going Thursday night at Fox Cities Stadium as they lost to their I-41 rivals Fond du Lac 7-1. The Rockers almost had more errors (two) than hits (3) in the game as they fell behind 1-0 in the first inning. The Dock Spiders would score runs in fifth, seventh, and eighth innings to take 7-0 lead before the Rockers could get a tally of their own. That run scored on a Griffen Stevens on an RBI groundout with one out in the inning. Stevens had two of the three hits for the Rockers. Will Semb took the loss, giving up three runs (one earned) in six innings of work.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO