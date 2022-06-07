ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rockers hold on to beat Mallards

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Rockers continued their hot start to the season with a 5-2 win over the Madison Mallards Monday night. The Rockers...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Rockers lose inaugural I-41 Classic

The Green Bay Rockers could not get the bats going Thursday night at Fox Cities Stadium as they lost to their I-41 rivals Fond du Lac 7-1. The Rockers almost had more errors (two) than hits (3) in the game as they fell behind 1-0 in the first inning. The Dock Spiders would score runs in fifth, seventh, and eighth innings to take 7-0 lead before the Rockers could get a tally of their own. That run scored on a Griffen Stevens on an RBI groundout with one out in the inning. Stevens had two of the three hits for the Rockers. Will Semb took the loss, giving up three runs (one earned) in six innings of work.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Youth sports trying to get more to play ball

Sturgeon Bay Youth Baseball President Mike Propsom hopes your kids decide to get outdoors more often this summer. The Los Angeles Times reported last December that youth participation in organized sports regularly dropped from 45 percent in 2008 to 38 percent in 2018. According to the Aspen Institute, the pandemic caused those numbers to tumble even further, leading to 30 percent of kids who previously played a team sport saying they are no longer interested in doing so. High costs, time commitments, and hyper-competitiveness are all reasons why some sports have seen double-digit participation rate losses in recent years, including baseball at 10 percent. Propsom fondly remembers playing baseball with his friends non-stop on fields in Sturgeon Bay. Now, he says it is something else that has their attention.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Rattlers Get Moore in 3-1 Win at Beloit

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers scored all their runs in the third inning and that was all Ryne Moore would need at ABC Supply Stadium against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday night. Moore and the Rattlers beat the Sky Carp 3-1 in the game and got some assistance in the playoff race with time winding down in the first half.
BELOIT, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

DCBL Preview: Institute welcomes Maplewood on 105.1 The GOAT

Institute looks to improve 2-0 under the lights when they host Maplewood in Week Six action of the Door County Baseball League. After winning their first game of the season against Baileys Harbor in the league's first night contest of 2022, the Cubs fell hard to first-place Kolberg 20-1 last week. The Mets squeaked past West Jacksonport thanks in a part to a Nolan Wagner RBI hit and some timely pitching in the back third of the game.
MAPLEWOOD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Two dozen named All-Packerland Conference Scholar-Athletes

Twenty-four local athletes were honored by the Packerland Conference for their academic prowess. Packerland Conference principals may nominate four (4) students, two (2) boys, and two (2) girls, as Packerland Conference Scholar-Athletes. Student-athletes, cheerleaders, pom/dance squad members, student trainers, and managers may be nominated. The nomination criteria are as follows:
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sister Bay visits Egg Harbor on 105.1 The GOAT

Sister Bay will look to keep their winning ways going when they travel to Egg Harbor to face the Indians in Sunday Door County Baseball League action. The Bays got back to their winning ways on 105.1 The GOAT last Friday night when they drubbed Baileys Harbor 21-3. A strong outing by Sam Forkert and several players having multi-hit games for the Bays led them to back to the W column after losing the previous week. The Indians dropped to below .500 when they lost to Washington Island 7-1. They will try to avoid losing their fourth straight game.
SISTER BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Spotlight in the Community: Kewaunee's Duane Ducat

Dairy farmer Duane Ducat of Kewaunee is not just stopping at his land when it comes to practicing sustainable practices in Kewaunee County. Along with his partners Derek Ducat and Dale Bogart, Deer Run Dairy was recognized by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy for its dedication to sustainability. A member of Peninsula Pride Farms and the Door-Kewaunee Demonstration Farm Network, Deer Run Dairy achieved its goal of planting cover crops on 100 percent of the land they use. Cover crops are used to help protect the soil while also limiting water run-off and adding organic matter. Ducat has taken his work even further, helping mentor farmers who are hesitant or have not tried to use sustainable practices in their own operations. He says it is a rewarding experience to help other farmers achieve a common goal.
KEWAUNEE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Murphy named new Algoma administrator

The City of Algoma has filled the administrator position with a familiar face while having personnel take on more duties. Public Works Director Matt Murphy will now also hold the City Administrator title, replacing Jared Heyn, who left two months ago to become the assistant administrator in Waunakee. Murphy will receive assistance in the Public Works department from Casey Groessl, who would also oversee the Parks and Recreation Department, replacing Sara Robertson, who left that position last fall. According to Murphy, the restructuring and promotion of the city's personnel allow for additional future funding.
ALGOMA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Miller
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County enters high community level for COVID-19

It is recommended to wear your mask indoors and take additional precautions as needed if you are at risk for severe illness after Door County entered the high community level for COVID-19 on Friday. The area returned to the low community level for COVID-19 last week after previously being at...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Stay safe while driving on the peninsula this summer

Whether you are a Door County local or visiting on vacation, staying safe while driving through the peninsula is essential. Numbers from past years prove that there could be up to 250,000 people in the county on any given weekend. With this increased population, you need to pay extra attention to your surroundings while driving on any of the local roads or highways. Door County Chief Deputy Pat McCarty shares his tips for summer driving in the area.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sheriff urges you to keep an eye on your pets

Just as we as humans are eager to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine, so too are our pets. I have seen recently an increase in the complaints regarding stray animals, and felt it appropriate to share some information on the topic. Kewaunee County as well as most Townships and Cities have ordinances which cover Animals at Large. The common understanding of this ordinance is that it pertains to dogs or other animals that roam freely throughout the countryside.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy