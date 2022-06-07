Quin Snyder Made The Best Decision For The Jazz

“I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason”, Snyder said. Jazz owner Ryan Smith praised Snyder for his work, stating “Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years.”. Snyder...
Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
Damian Lillard appears to have a notable player atop his Christmas wishlist. Appearing this week on the “Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said that the Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard is interested in playing with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. The ex-No....
"But through it all, the 46-year-old Woods has maintained his supremacy as one of the top-earning athletes in the world, raking in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career -- more than anyone else Forbes has tracked," Forbes staff writer Matt Craig wrote. "Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires. ... Yet to this point, less than 10% of Woods’ career earnings, and net worth, comes from golf winnings. The bulk of his fortune comes from enormous endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, with whom he signed in 1996 and which remains his biggest backer."
Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Steve Kerr on Friday night. Kerr and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams recently recalled when Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant found the key to shutting down Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Williams explained Bryant’s method during an episode of the “Knuckleheads” podcast. “We was playing Golden State,” Williams said. “And this was...
According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, an NBA executive offered up a hypothetical trade idea that would send Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are currently facing off with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Head coach Steve Kerr said that Steph Curry will not have a minutes limit in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. The Boston Celtics are currently up 2-1 in the series against the Golden State Warriors.
Stephen A. Smith had to work hard to become the big figure he is right now, making some sacrifices that favored his career, while gaining some enemies in the process. It's not like things have changed now, as he's currently involved in some beef with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.
One of the initial candidates to replace Quin Snyder as head coach of the Utah Jazz has reportedly gotten a promotion at his current job. On Saturday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee is getting promoted to associate head coach, although Charania reported that Lee is still is in the running for the Jazz’s opening.
Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, his career with the Dallas Mavericks has earned him a place among the very elite personalities in league history. And while a lot of those players, names like Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant, were all known for their great intensity, Nowitzki has always been a more laidback sort of superstar, especially off the court.
“Rocket Mortgage has been a long-time supporter of the PGA Tour, both through our role as an official partner and as a tournament host. The Rocket Mortgage Classic has quickly become a fixture on the Tour, with players coming to Detroit to compete, while also raising crucial funds to help bridge the digital divide in our city. Our partnership with the PGA Tour extends to several prominent golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, as ambassadors of the Rocket Mortgage brand. As has been widely reported, Bryson elected to join the LIV Golf Series.
Jayson Tatum has had one of the better postseason runs in recent NBA history and he has the Boston Celtics within 2 games of the title. He has surprisingly struggled with efficiency in this series, however, as he is shooting 34.1% from the field but he has found other ways to help them win, with his playmaking and defense.
