DEEP seeks to fill positions at Putnam Memorial State Park

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
Whip Salon is pleased to announce they will open a new corporate location in Fairfield, CT in Fall 2022. This will be the 5th Whip Salon location and the 4th in Fairfield County. Whip Salon is a full service salon brand offering cuts, color, blowouts, blowout memberships, as well as...
More than 200 volunteers took part yesterday in United Way of Western Connecticut's annual Day of Action across greater Danbury and greater New Milford. Volunteers helped at 18 different sites for 16 nonprofit agency partners, generating more than 53-thousand dollars of volunteer. Nonprofits benefiting from the work include Ability Beyond, Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, Jericho Partnership, Danbury Museum and Harrybrooke Park among others.
Danbury considers buying Old Fairfield County Courthouse from Conn. The Danbury City Council will look into acquiring the Old Fairfield County Courthouse on Main Street from the state. The 1899 building is on the National Register of Historic Places. The City could use the structure for the Danbury Museum and Historical Society or the Probate Court offices. The state Department of Administrative Services declared the building surplus and is asking $1.46 million. There are some restrictions on the property and not a lot of parking. An ad hoc committee of the City Council will study the issues around the potential acquisition.
Power is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He posted on Facebook that there is an underground transformer fire between Exchange Place and Phoenix Avenue. Eversource is reporting 182 power outages in Waterbury as of 3:15 p.m.
NAUGATUCK — The borough is looking to remove old and damaged asbestos vinyl flooring in three schools. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved to spend $400,000 in funds from the capital reserve account for the removal and replacement of vinyl asbestos flooring at City Hill Middle School, Andrew Avenue Elementary School and Salem Elementary School.
It is no secret that Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim treasures his sacred cows. It is generally accepted and fairly well known that “sacred cow” is an expression used to refer to an individual or a group of individuals within an institution who cannot be criticized, censured or touched in any way, without incurring the wrath of a powerful entity within the institution.
A Connecticut water supply company is showing commitment to protecting the environment through a not-for-profit rain collection program. Each year, Aquarion Water Company runs the campaign. Customers across the state can take home a barrel to help conserve water and reduce bills. With one of the barrels loaded up in...
STAMFORD — The annual Downtown Stamford Farmers Market has found a bigger home. The annual event will move from Prospect Street to Veterans Memorial Park for the Summer 2022 season, according to an announcement from the Downtown Special Services District. The first market of the summer is set for June 11 and will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The second week of Pride month features rainbow-filled events, as well as some delicious food-filled festivals across the state. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Bands, Brews & BBQ For Mohegan Sun’s Annual BBQ Fest. Uncasville.
When Connecticut lawmakers updated the bottle deposit program last year, a five-cent surcharge was added to the sale of liquor bottles smaller than 50 milliliters. The money is returned every 6 months to the Connecticut municipality where the nip was sold. The cities and towns must use that funding for litter control and similar efforts. Suggestions were included in the law including the hiring of a recycling coordinator, purchase of a street sweeper or installation of storm drain filters to prevent waste from entering local waterways. Municipalities are given a lot of leeway and the law does not specify when the money must be spent. There is also no oversight to ensure compliance with the intent of the law. Nearly 37-point-6 million miniature bottles were sold between October and April resulting in more tan 1-point-8 million dollars returned to municipalities. During the Bethel Board of Selectmen meeting last month. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker noted that municipalities wanted a 10 cent fee, like on everything else. He says that would have provided a strong incentive not to litter in the first place. While they lost that fight, all of the 5 cent fee is returned to the municipality. Bethel received its first check last month, for $7,647. Knickerbocker says that funding could be used for grant funding for activities by the newly seated Sustainability Commission in the future.
A wild photo and video show a bear that climbed a tree to stare at a dog inside a Hudson Valley bedroom. On Monday, John Barretto of Patterson, New York posted a photo that shows his dog staring from inside his Putnam County home directly at a bear that climbed a tree. The bear was staring right back at the dog inside the home.
The child tax rebate, which was recently authorized by the Connecticut General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont, is intended to help Connecticut families with children. You may be eligible for a child tax rebate of up to a maximum of $750 ($250 per child up to three children). ... More information & Frequently Asked Questions About the Child Tax Rebate.
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is five months away, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. Rising fuel prices and inflation are dominating the race for Connecticut governor. Truckers are paying more than $6 a gallon along I-91 in Wethersfield. Come July 1, the price will go up an estimated 10 cents. Bob […]
WPCNR PLAYLAND TODAY. By John F. Bailey, June 8, 2022:. 24 hours from now Standard Amusements is scheduled to open Playland at 10:00 A.M. and closing at 3 P.M. On Friday Saturday and Sunday this weekend the new Playland opens at noon and closes at 10P.M. Next Week Playland will be open from 4 to 10 P.M. each evening on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and resume 12 to 10 P.M. hours on Friday. Admission information are at the bottom of the Pre-opening pictures shot by WPNCR yesterday.
After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
NORWALK, Conn. — A celebratory mood marked Monday’s Common Council meeting as members unanimously green-lighted a $14 million purchase of land for a South Norwalk neighborhood school. “This is a significant milestone in the City’s efforts to bring a much-needed school back to South Norwalk, efforts that have...
Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms moved through Connecticut Thursday morning, causing hundreds to still be without power into the afternoon. The National Weather Service predicted the storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to around 25 mph. In Litchfield County, the weather service said some flooding could occur.
The state has shut down a problem liquor store on Whalley Avenue, but its owner has hopes of reopening — and winning over his neighbors. The state Liquor Control Commission issued a May 26 decision to deny a permit renewal to Hasmukh “Harry” Patel, owner of the store, Paramount Liquor at 355 Whalley Ave. The decision was made two months after 12 neighbors testified at a two-day hearing about how the liquor store has contributed to a problem corner for neighbors, businesses, and police.(Click here to read about the hearing.)
Comments / 0