(St. Paul, MN) -- GOP candidate for Minnesota governor Scott Jensen is speaking out about crime. Jensen called Governor Tim Walz soft on crime Thursday, and outlined his plan to curb violence in the state. Jensen says he wants to designate carjacking as a state crime with minimum sentences. He also says he would use executive powers to deploy the State Patrol in high-crime areas and would enhance penalties for repeat, violent criminals.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO