StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Could lightning be the key to predicting which thunderstorms produce tornadoes? Some data points to that potential. As thunderstorms develop, their updrafts and downdrafts (columns of air moving up and down inside the cloud) intensify. Both carry water droplets and ice upward and downward inside the cumulonimbus cloud. The colliding ice and water particles shave electrons off the surface of each other. Eventually, electrical charges build up within the cloud. Usually, there’s a positive charge at the top of the cloud and a negative charge at the bottom. Once a strong enough charge builds up, it will arc through the atmosphere as lightning.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO