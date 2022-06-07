ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/7

Wave 3
 5 days ago

Your Money: Tipping down, Computer chip shortage peaks, COVID vaccine scrutiny, Four day workweek?. The world's biggest 4-day work week experiment kicks off this week. Also, a survey says people are less...

www.wave3.com

Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: Tracking lightning to predict tornadoes?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Could lightning be the key to predicting which thunderstorms produce tornadoes? Some data points to that potential. As thunderstorms develop, their updrafts and downdrafts (columns of air moving up and down inside the cloud) intensify. Both carry water droplets and ice upward and downward inside the cumulonimbus cloud. The colliding ice and water particles shave electrons off the surface of each other. Eventually, electrical charges build up within the cloud. Usually, there’s a positive charge at the top of the cloud and a negative charge at the bottom. Once a strong enough charge builds up, it will arc through the atmosphere as lightning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Pickleball Classic tournament coming to the city

Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub, stressed if we have learned anything over the past two years from the pandemic, it is to look at the big picture, especially when it comes to our finances. Beshear asks Holcomb to limit upcoming toll hike; Holcomb declines.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE is committed to being the area’s news and weather leader, and exciting new changes announced Friday showcase the station’s commitment to better serving our community. Shannon Cogan, WAVE’s evening news co-anchor, will be moving to WAVE Sunrise starting on June 13. Cogan...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Team Kentucky returns from Special Olympics USA Games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team Kentucky returned to Louisville on Sunday following the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. For the first time ever, all 58 athletes, Unified partners, and coaches that make up the team were on the same flight together from Orlando to Louisville, the release said. Landing around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced on Friday the temporary suspension of turf racing for the following two weeks. “In order to allow our new turf course to continue to develop its root system, we have suspended turf racing for the next two weeks,” Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson said in a statement. “The new Bermuda-hybrid grass was installed last fall and will continue to mature during the very warm days and weeks ahead. We’ve made a long-term investment in our turf course, and we’re confident this brief pause will allow it to become more robust.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Pickleball Classic underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pickleball Classic is underway this weekend. This tournament is one of more than 25 World Pickleball Tour competitions just this year. The Pickleball Classic kicked off Friday at the Tom Sawyer State Park. The World Pickleball Tour is the largest non sanctioned amateur pickleball tournament series in the country and one of the only tours to award cash prizes at the amateur level.
Wave 3

Deloitte's "Impact Day" in Louisville

Relief coming in baby formula shortage as factory reopens, UK product arrives. But a local grocer said there are larger issues at play that could allow a shortage to happen again. Make Ends Meet: Taking a holistic approach to finances. Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

“Love Your Neighborhood” in Parkland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville and Harshaw Family Foundation bring “Love Your Neighborhood” to the Parkland Neighborhood Saturday. Volunteers took part in community beautification projects and exterior home repairs. These projects will include house washing, street cleanups, fence building, landscaping and more. Groups...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/10 4AM Update

Your Money: Summer camp workers, Food price concerns, Eating more chicken, Unauthorized accounts. Chicken is overtaking beef and pork as America's favorite meat. Also, summer camps scramble to hire staff before the season opens. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

March for our Lives taking place in downtown Louisville Saturday

Relief coming in baby formula shortage as factory reopens, UK product arrives. But a local grocer said there are larger issues at play that could allow a shortage to happen again. Make Ends Meet: Taking a holistic approach to finances. Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five teenagers are being treated for injuries after being shot at the Big Four Bridge Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police Major Brian Kuriger told WAVE News the shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. Saturday. When 1st Division officers arrived on scene, Kuriger said they found three teenagers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bowling Green recovering 6 months after devastating tornado

Bullitt County community comes together for fire lieutenant injured, wife killed in crash. Members of the Mt. Washington community came together on Thursday night in support of the family of a fire lieutenant whose wife died after a fiery crash. Feature film shooting in Southern Indiana tells local one-armed softball...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

UofL approves updates to Jim Patterson Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Things will look a bit different for fans as they enter Jim Patterson Stadium for University of Louisville baseball games in 2023. The UofL Athletic Association Board of Directors has approved the spending of up to $1 million to upgrade the front entrance and third base concourse at the home of the baseball Cardinals since 2005.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Violence prevention and wraparound services at Dirt Bowl Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Office for Safe and Health Neighborhoods (OHSN) offered violence prevention and wraparound services to Dirt Bowl participants on Saturday. The Dirt Bowl Tournament is a seven-week tournament held every Saturday and Sunday from June 11 to August 7 at the Shawnee Park basketball courts, according to the release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Beshear asks Holcomb to limit upcoming toll hike; Holcomb declines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trying to save drivers money crossing the Ohio River bridges may be a bridge too far for Kentucky and Indiana. Governor Andy Beshear was hoping to cut Kentuckians a break. However, Indiana governor Eric Holcomb isn’t willing to cut a deal. The bridges were built...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Gov. Holcomb proposes giving back $1B to Indiana taxpayers

Feature film shooting in Southern Indiana tells local one-armed softball player's story. Katelyn Pavey played softball for Lanesville High School, and she was a fan favorite for her spirit as much as her pitch.
INDIANA STATE

Community Policy