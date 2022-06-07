Peabo Bryson is Coming to Akron! Featured

The inaugural University Heights Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Walter Stinson Community Park. Performers will include Forecast, the Cleveland Corral Choir, DJ Marcus Alan Ward, poet Raja Belle Freeman, and dancers from Nova’s Performing Arts Center. There will be a history presentation from Cleveland Municipal Court Jude Charles L. Patton, Jr., and a Juneteenth Fashion Show from New York’s Fashion for All Foundation.
Comments / 2