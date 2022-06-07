ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Peabo Bryson is Coming to Akron! Featured

By Steffany Murdock
wakr.net
 5 days ago

Singer and songwriter, Peabo Bryson, joined Ray...

wakr.net

Comments / 2

Jake Wells

Go here for the best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
tmpresale.com

Legends In Concert in Akron, OH Jul 30, 2022 – presale code

The Legends In Concert presale code has just been published! This is your best chance to get Legends In Concert concert tickets before anyone else!!!. This could very well be the last opportunity ever to see Legends In Concert live in Akron, OH!. Here are the Legends In Concert concert...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands expected to return to Akron for 87th AA Founders’ Day weekend

AKRON, Ohio — Alcoholics Anonymous’ Founders’ Day weekend beginning Friday is in-person this year, after the pandemic forced the event to be virtual the past two years. People from around the world are expected to travel again to the city for the 87th annual event, running Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12.
AKRON, OH
wakr.net

Bases & Balls 6.10.22 Featured

Jim Rosenhaus, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, joins Ray every Friday. This week they talk about Progressive Field, the Bullpen, Eli Morgan, the starting rotation, and more!
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron announces 4th of July weekend festivities

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above is from June 29, 2018, when Akron celebrated its annual Rib, White and Blue festival. With less than a month until the Fourth of July weekend, Akron has announced a weekend filled with events to celebrate the holiday. This year,...
AKRON, OH
Person
Peabo Bryson
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland's Forecast to Headline Juneteenth Event at the Walt

The inaugural University Heights Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Walter Stinson Community Park. Performers will include Forecast, the Cleveland Corral Choir, DJ Marcus Alan Ward, poet Raja Belle Freeman, and dancers from Nova’s Performing Arts Center. There will be a history presentation from Cleveland Municipal Court Jude Charles L. Patton, Jr., and a Juneteenth Fashion Show from New York’s Fashion for All Foundation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Channelocity

Most expensive Cleveland neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Cleveland in 2022 is 1,761,000, a 0.06% increase from 2021. This big city has quite a history. "Cleveland began growing rapidly after the completion of the Ohio and Erie Canal in 1832, which connected the Ohio River to the Great Lakes. It further grew as a key manufacturing center during the Civil War, and by 1920 Cleveland was the fifth-largest city in the entire United States."
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best steakhouses in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Regardless of how fancy or down-to-earth you want to be, a nice steak dinner is a great way to celebrate any occasion. Whether it’s a romantic date night, celebrating a graduation or birthday, or just needing to satisfy a carnivorous craving -- steak is the perfect meal. And since you are likely not willing to leave what is almost always an expensive meal to chance, we checked with our partner Stacker and compiled a list of eight Cleveland steak houses to help you indulge in a decadent sirloin or a juicy rib eye.

Comments / 0

