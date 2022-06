ELSMERE, Ky. — One person died and another was hospitalized after a crash in Elsmere. The Elsmere Police Department responded to a collision in the northbound lanes of Turkeyfoot Road near Industrial Road at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. One driver was found dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

