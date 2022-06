Custodia Bank has sued the Federal Reserve. This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, NEAR and FTX US. There is a growing appetite among crypto companies to avail themselves of the legal system to fight for what they believe. This week, Custodia Bank (formerly Avanti), run by Caitlin Long, filed suit against the Federal Reserve for failing to process the bank’s master account application. Grayscale, meanwhile, has hired President Obama’s former Solicitor General, Neal Katyal, to have legal resources to mount a challenge depending on the results of their application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO