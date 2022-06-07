ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices June 6, 2022

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

Nadine L. Rogers

Nadine L. Rogers, 95, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Arapahoe, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 69 years.

She was a retired homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

John W. Hurd

John W. Hurd, 71, of Prosser, died June 6 in Richland.

He was born in Rockford, Ill., and was a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a retired laborer in the construction industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Alice K. Couchman

Alice Katie Couchman, 93, of Rochester, Wash., died June 4 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Monette, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 17 years.

She was the retired owner of a clothing shop.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jacqueline F. Downing

Jacqueline Faye Downing, 65, of Burbank, died June 4 in Burbank.

She was born in Dayton, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 62 years.

She was retired from medical billing.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

John D. Kaser

John Donald Kaser, 92, of Kennewick, died June 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in Oak Park, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1964.

He was a retired chemical engineer at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene Bennett

Darlene Bennett, 82, of Prosser, died June 5 in Richland.

She was born in Emmett, Idaho, and was a longtime Prosser resident.

She was a retired bus driver and housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Armando G. Fernandez

Armando Gene Fernandez, 90, of Sunnyside, died June 3 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.

He was the retired owner of Crown F. Ranch for sheep and cattle.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

