Allegan County, MI

Driver dies after car crashes into tree in Allegan County's Trowbridge Township

By Sarah Leach, The Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago

TROWBRIDGE TWP. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead Monday evening in Trowbridge Township.

At about 6:20 p.m. June 6, police responded to a report of a personal injury crash on M-40 near Lake View Drive. Investigation showed that it was a single vehicle crash and the only occupant, the driver, was ejected from the vehicle.

Evidence indicated that the driver, whom police identified as Joseph Perry Underwood, 34, of Grand Junction, was traveling south on M-40 when the driver loss control and crashed into a tree.

Life-saving measures were immediately provided, but Underwood died from his injuries.

The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Allegan City Police Department, the Gobles/Pine Grove Fire Department, Allegan Fire Department, Life EMS, and the Allegan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Driver dies after car crashes into tree in Allegan County's Trowbridge Township

