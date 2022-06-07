From eyelashes to toenails

Just blocks away from Down Town, Marina, Beach and Parks.!Steps away from beautiful Lake Michigan and located on Brick tree lined st, this home only comes to the market due to Job relocation. This 4 bedroom home boasts huge wrap around porch perfect for additional spring to fall living space and/or outdoor entertaining. Spacious living room with HW floors, natural fireplace and loads of natural light. Formal dining with Hw, well set up kitchen, half bath and first floor laundry round up the first floor. Side stair carries you to the Second floor which includes 4 Bdrms w/ HW , 2 full baths , plenty of storage and original transom windows down long hallway. Old world charm and character throughout! All this +Fully fenced yard and ”rare for area ”private drive and 3 car tandem garage.

RACINE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO