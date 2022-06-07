How to raise your Diablo Immortal combat rating

To check your Diablo Immortal combat rating, players can find it listed in the Attributes section of the Inventory menu, shown on the bottom left-hand side (the little icon that looks like a person). Click that, then select "More Attributes" and you'll see combat rating at the top of the "Secondary Attributes" section. If you're wondering why your combat rating is too low, that's because it's determined by multiple factors - your gear and gems being the main two, though the Helliquary and the raids within also play into it. Of course, you can't play all raids if your Diablo Immortal combat rating is too low, so we'll go into more detail just momentarily on how to improve it.

Combat Rating in Diablo Immortal explained

Your combat rating in Diablo Immortal is determined, as mentioned, the following factors:

Gear rarity

Gear score

Equipped Gems

The state of the Helliquary

By improving all of these, players boost their combat rating. Combat rating itself is a stat that both represents all your combined power, and influences your performance in combat. If your combat level is higher than an enemy's combat level, it increases the damage you deal and decreases the damage you receive, an obvious advantage that ensures players can easily deal with minions that are "beneath them". The exact numbers involved for both change according to the difference between the two levels.

However, this advantage also applies inversely too - enemies who have a higher combat rating than you will take less damage and deal more, putting you at a disadvantage. This may not be insurmountable and it's still possible to beat enemies of a higher combat rating than you, but don't expect it to be easy.

Interestingly, your character's level in Diablo Immortal seems to have no immediate bearing on your combat rating. We experimentally levelled up multiple times without changing any other details about our character, and their combat rating didn't change. So either it doesn't affect it, or if it does, it's so slow and minimal as to be basically irrelevant. Of course, levelling up does allow you to conquer bigger foes and get better loot, which does improve your combat rating, so the link between the two is more indirect.

There are also certain raids and missions that come with a minimum combat rating requirement, so players will need to power up before they can participate. This is the big reason to improve your combat rating - it'll open up more of the late-game experience for players.

How to raise and improve your combat rating

To increase your combat rating, players have to engage with all the stats and mechanics mentioned above. Here are the precise ways you can improve your Diablo Immortal combat rating for each factor: