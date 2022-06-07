ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Martin Scorsese says he regrets not working with Goodfellas star Ray Liotta again

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

Martin Scorsese says he regrets not having found the time to work with Ray Liotta again, having only collaborated with him on his acclaimed crime drama Goodfellas.

As part of a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, who famously played mobster Henry Hill in the movie opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, the filmmaker revealed that he and Liotta had conjured up "many plans" to finally reunite onscreen over the years – but "the timing was always off or the project wasn't quite right."

"I regret that now," Scorsese admitted in The Guardian post . "When I watched Ray as the divorce lawyer in Marriage Story – he's genuinely scary in the role, which is precisely why he's so funny – I remember feeling that I wanted to work with him again at this point in his life, to explore the gravity in his presence, so different from the young, sprightly actor he was when I met him.

"I wish I'd had the chance to see him just once more, too — to tell him just how much the work we did together meant to me," he added. "But maybe he knew that. I hope so."

Since Goodfellas release in 1990, Scorsese has worked with De Niro again, in titles such as Cape Fear, Casino, and The Audition. He directed both De Niro and Pesci most recently in Netflix's The Irishman . Recalling his time working with Liotta, Scorsese explained: "The word 'fearless' is used quite often to describe actors, and with good reason: actors need to be fearless.

"They have to jump in and just go, and they have to stumble and fail and risk appearing ridiculous as they're finding their way into a role. That's just part of the work. On Goodfellas, we were working improvisationally in most scenes, and many members of the team had known each other and worked together for years, including my mother and my father. Into that walked the new guy, Ray Liotta, and he never missed a beat. It felt like we'd worked together for years."

Liotta died in his sleep on May 26, 2022 . He was 67.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

10 horror movies to watch after Stranger Things season 4

From Hellraiser to The Ring, here’s everything to watch after Stranger Things 4, Volume 1. Stranger Things is a love letter to pop culture, written and created by pop culture lovers Matt and Ross Duffer. The series frequently borrows from and is inspired by classic films – and Stranger Things season 4 is no different. The first Volume pays homage to horror icons like Doug Bradley's Pinhead and Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter, and even takes some inspiration from haunted house horrors like The Amityville Horror and The Changeling.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Hill
Person
De Niro
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Robert De Niro
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Sparkles in Bejeweled Gown and Hidden Platforms at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough made a sparkly statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Tony Awards. Arriving with her “The Tony Awards: Act One” co-host Darren Criss at Radio City Music Hall, Hough was elegantly dressed in a glamorous gown by New York designer Pamella Roland. Hailing from Roland’s resort ’23 collection, Hough’s black gown featured a column silhouette with thin off-the-shoulder sleeves and a daring plunging neckline. Giving the piece an enchanting appearance were embroidered and draped crystal embellishments, creating the illusion of Hough’s bodice being wrapped in glittering jewelry. Completing Hough’s ensemble, styled by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lea Michele Takes Formalwear to Dramatic Heights with Daring Cutouts and Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lea Michele gave formalwear a daring makeover at the 2022 Tony Awards. While hitting the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall, the “Glee” star struck a pose in an elegant black gown. Created by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri, the floor-length piece featured a silky column skirt and slim-fitting bodice with puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves. Giving the dress a daring element were thin curved bodice slits, surrounding Michele’s bodice to create diamond-shaped cutouts. Completing the actress’ ensemble, styled by Brian Miller, were sparkling diamond stud earrings. For footwear, Michele’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long hem....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Times#The Guardian Post#Cape Fear#Irishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy