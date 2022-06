Welcome to the busiest primary week of the year. On June 7, seven states will vote, more than on any other primary date in 2022. As a result, there are a lot of races to cover, but one state stands above the rest: California. Because of the state’s size, we will dig into 20 — count ’em, 20 — races. And never fear, we’ll be back tomorrow with a preview of the six other states that also have elections on Tuesday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO