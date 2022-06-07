ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Honoring the victim of fatal crash at Great Bend’s dragstrip

 5 days ago
Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis took time Monday night at the city council meeting to send condolences to the family of the drag racer...

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

