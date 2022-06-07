Honoring the victim of fatal crash at Great Bend’s dragstrip

Police are investigating the theft of a recreational vehicle, a motorcycle trailer, and a pickup at multiple times and locations in Salina. Jody Meyer, 36, of Salina, told police that sometime between May 18 and Thursday, someone stole a tan 1985 Southwind RV that had "Browning" in the back window from where it was parked in the 300 block of E. Claflin Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The RV was valued at $2,000.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO