WATCH: We’re ready to unveil our Athlete of the Year winners

By Kyle Craig
By Kyle Craig
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The lehighvalleylive.com Athlete of the Year award, presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute, is celebrating a decade of existence this spring. And there was...

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton grads deserve a ceremony at Cottingham Stadium. Let’s keep it there. | Turkeys & Trophies

The Easton Housing Authority is squandering a unique opportunity to consolidate local government services and save taxpayer money. The authority recently rejected a proposal from Northampton County that would create a joint executive director position to oversee both Easton Housing Authority properties and additional properties that would fall under the purview of a reestablished Northampton County Housing Authority. The county has been mulling the idea of bringing back its own authority, in part because some public housing within the county has fallen into disrepair, namely the Oliver C. Border House in Nazareth. That complex is currently run by Lehigh County Housing Authority under a 2013 agreement. The county felt the new partnership with Easton would make sense because Easton’s current executive director, Gene Pambianchi, is retiring soon. The authority board, however, felt otherwise. “No member of the board has expressed an interest in operating the Northampton County Housing Authority now or in the future,” Pambianchi said last week. This seems shortsighted. We support local control over government agencies, but this scenario involves a partnership between a small city housing authority and the county seated within the same city. The proposal deserves more consideration.
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

