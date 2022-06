This week, entrepreneur and activist Kim Dotcom said the “U.S. is beyond bankrupt,” and minced no words about a potential “controlled demolition of global markets.” Meanwhile, American economists are interested in the ruble’s strong performance in spite of sanctions against Russia, a new book emerges claiming to tell the “Real Story Behind Mysterious Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto,” and LUNA 2.0 drops in value from last week, while accusations against Do Kwon continue. Without further ado, this is your bite-sized digest of this week’s hottest crypto stories from Bitcoin.com News.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO