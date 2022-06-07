Christoph Waltz to Star in 'Billy Wilder & Me' From Director Stephen Frears

As The Thing turns 40, it’s difficult to imagine a time when the sci-fi horror masterpiece was not regarded as a paradigm of ‘80s genre filmmaking. However, like many classics, the film was not understood at the time and was both a commercial and critical flop. Roger Ebert, who thought the film offered little beyond its special effects, called it “just a geek show, a gross-out movie in which teenagers can dare one another to watch the screen.” Much of this was down to poor timing as Carpenter theorized that The Thing’s nihilistic perspective imbued with equal amounts of anxiety and dread was not well-received while the nation was in the middle of an economic downturn. When the film opened, it was competing against Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which was released two weeks earlier and was a commercial hit that provided a more optimistic view of the world and was more positive towards possible interaction with alien lifeforms.

