Christoph Waltz to Star in 'Billy Wilder & Me' From Director Stephen Frears

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life story of Billy Wilder is coming to a movie screen near you. Today it was announced that Stephen Frears will helm the film, Billy Wilder & Me, to be based on the fan-favorite Jonathan Coe novel, Mr Wilder & Me. Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Bastards) has signed on to step...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Hampton
Person
Jeremy Thomas
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Stephen Frears
Person
Jonathan Coe
Person
Billy Wilder
