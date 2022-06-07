ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' Paved the Way for More Action

By Lloyd Farley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Star Trek: The Original Series debuted in 1966, show creator Gene Roddenberry saw it as a means of delivering hope for the future, setting a goal for mankind to achieve by example. Mankind had learned from its errors, and disease, poverty and hunger were eliminated in favor of an altruistic...

Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Who Is the First Servant?

Episode 6 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes audiences on a surprisingly haunting moral journey through a society that seems too good to be true, and the little boy on which it depends. The beginning of "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach" gives no indication of the darkness that lies ahead. A distress signal from a ship under fire reunites Captain Pike (Anson Mount) with an old flame, a high ranking officer from the planet Majalis named Alora (Lindy Booth). Accompanying her is a man and his young son (Ian Ho), who has been injured in the fight. Alora says that the ship that was pursuing them was from a nearby alien colony. They must have been trying to kidnap the boy, a sacred child known to their culture as the First Servant. They were on their way back to Majalis for his “ascension” ceremony. The Enterprise soon finds itself investigating a plot by a faction that wants to keep the First Servant from ascending.
TV SERIES
Collider

How Ridley Scott’s Retro-Futurism in 'Blade Runner' Predicted Our Now

As Ridley Scott's Blade Runner turns 40, it's tempting to focus on those things its imagined 21st Century society didn't get right: flying cars, life-like androids, and off-world colonies are markedly absent from our everyday lives. Yet the visionary brilliance of Scott, realized in conjunction with a production team that included "visual futurist" Syd Mead, lies in the technological details and philosophical problems it predicts for the future. While you might not be jumping into a flying car anytime soon, if you've edited a digital image, worked from home, or undergone psychometric testing in the last few years, you've experienced your own bit of Blade Runner.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Boys’ Inversion of the Uncanny Villain Archetype Strengthens the Show’s Subversiveness

Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys. Since the show first premiered, The Boys has been the perfect antidote for anyone who feels like there is an oversaturation of superhero content. The series’ remedy for super-malaise comes from the show’s outlandish and irreverent lampooning of today’s super-obsessed pop culture. The Boys most obviously subverts superhero conventions by making the majority of its superpowered characters decidedly non-heroic. No character is more exemplary than the manipulative, sociopathic Superman send-up that leads the show’s super-squad, Homelander (Antony Starr). Homelander acts as the nemesis to the show’s non-powered protagonist, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Though the two spend the first two seasons being ideologically juxtaposed as many hero-villain pairs do (Butcher wants to rid the world of supes and Homelander sees himself as a God among mortals), the third season propels the show’s subversiveness in new directions by adding a new twist in their dynamic by setting up Butcher as the uncanny double of Homelander.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Voyager' Gets Filmation-Style Animation from Gazelle Automations

Have you ever wondered what an animated version of Star Trek: Voyager would look like? Wonder no more, as Gazelle Automations has blessed Trekkies with a brilliant Filmation-style adaptation clocking in at nearly six minutes. The video follows their previous version of Star Trek: The Next Generation that dropped in April, though that animation left fans wanting more with a runtime of just over two minutes.
COMICS
Collider

Every Russo Brothers Movie, Ranked According to IMDb

The Russo Brothers have an impressive list of credits to their name. They’ve played their hand at comedy, drama, and have been welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with open arms – making an impression as the creative masterminds behind some of Marvel’s best and most significant movies.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Movie Soundtracks That Live Rent Free In Our Head

When you're a cinephile it's easy to find something worthy of appreciation in every cinematic offering. Be it a single, powerful shot or a memorable line delivery, even movies considered total train wrecks (like Tommy Wiseau's comically terrible The Room) have garnered cult appreciation over time. Although some visual offerings can be lackluster, there's always one thing that can save them: a killer soundtrack.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Biggest Summer Blockbuster Flops, Ranked

Summer blockbusters always seem to be crowd-pleasers. The movies know precisely what the people want when they hit the theaters as the temperatures soar outside. It might not be the next Citizen Kane or bring home the Palme d'Or, but most moviegoers want to feel like they get their money's worth with their ticket. Since most production companies save their sure-fire hits for the summer, most of the films that hit theaters should at least be entertaining...right?
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘The Thing’ Got the Paranoia of a Divided Nation Right?

As The Thing turns 40, it’s difficult to imagine a time when the sci-fi horror masterpiece was not regarded as a paradigm of ‘80s genre filmmaking. However, like many classics, the film was not understood at the time and was both a commercial and critical flop. Roger Ebert, who thought the film offered little beyond its special effects, called it “just a geek show, a gross-out movie in which teenagers can dare one another to watch the screen.” Much of this was down to poor timing as Carpenter theorized that The Thing’s nihilistic perspective imbued with equal amounts of anxiety and dread was not well-received while the nation was in the middle of an economic downturn. When the film opened, it was competing against Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which was released two weeks earlier and was a commercial hit that provided a more optimistic view of the world and was more positive towards possible interaction with alien lifeforms.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Dark Winds’: Where to Stream the Mystery Thriller Series

AMC’s new thriller series Dark Winds explores violent and inexplicable crimes in a remote settlement in the Navajo Nation. Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) and Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga) play the role of two police officers, Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee respectively, who take up the investigation. Soon they learn that there’s a lot more to the series of crimes that seem unrelated at first. Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, the dark, psychological series is created by Graham Roland (Jack Ryan) and also stars Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, and Deanna Allison in major roles.
TV SERIES
Collider

Of All the Dinosaur Worlds We Could've Gotten In 'Jurassic World Dominion,' We Got Giant Locusts

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion.When it comes to summer blockbusters, it is hard to think of a more memorable film than Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic Jurassic Park. Both inventive and imaginative, it crafted a gripping story of humanity’s folly while also making use of incredible special effects that had never been seen before and still hold up to this day. Of course, in setting such a high bar, the film ensured that any work that follows it will inevitably have to operate in its shadow. We saw this in the first attempt at restarting the series with 2015’s sporadically entertaining Jurassic World. Then, at the conclusion of 2018’s haphazard yet occasionally interesting Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the series both literally and figuratively opened its doors to the potential of a brand new world. After years of being confined to isolated islands away from humanity, dinosaurs were now finally released on the globe. It offered a hint of a different, more intriguing premise that was more than just a retread of familiar elements. While no one expected a masterpiece, there was interest in potentially more expansive possibilities ahead. We saw it in the short Battle at Big Rock where a family is unexpectedly attacked by dinosaurs while camping. While imperfect, it offered a encouraging glimpse of what could be coming.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Nintendo Characters Who Deserve A Chance On The Big Screen

What do Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, and Chris Pratt all have in common? They're all starring in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie that is scheduled for release in 2023. Given the colossal failure of the 1993 Super Mario Bros film, which holds a dismal user rating of 4.1 on IMDb, it's no surprise that it's taken so long for another attempt at bringing the beloved videogame franchise to the big screen.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

The 10 Best HBO Shows to Binge Watch This Summer

HBO has been setting the highest standard for television for decades now. The most groundbreaking shows have come from HBO, and there is no doubt that the current state of the quality of television shows would be nowhere near as good without the groundwork laid by the network. HBO, however, is not just about the past, as they continue to produce the greatest collection of television shows that are offered on TV today.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best TV Shows You’re (Probably) Not Watching Right Now But Should

Heels (2021 -) The culture around pro wrestling is arguably more interesting than the actual shows themselves. Michael Waldron's Heels really captures the unique essence of pro wrestling and merges it with incredibly captivating family drama. The show stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, a hard-working wrestler in the small...
TV SERIES
Collider

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: Why E.T. and Elliot’s Bond Still Captivates Us 40 Years Later

When Steven Spielberg made E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial he described the film as a reflection of his childhood and the epitome of his inner child. The story of the film is nothing overly complex, but that is the point. The story of a young boy, Elliot (Henry Thomas), befriending an alien, and making him a part of his family with his older brother Michael (Robert MacNaughten) and younger sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore), is one everyone knows and loves.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best, Show-Stealing Movie Supporting Performances That Overshadowed the Lead

A good supporting acting performance is often as important as a good lead in movies. The leading actor or actress will be the main element that carries the story to the finish line. Still, the supporting cast is often responsible for making that journey more meaningful, compelling, and entertaining. Throughout...
MOVIES
Collider

Marvel's Thunderbolts Explained: Who's in the Antihero Super Team?

With Jake Schreier reportedly chosen to helm a film adaptation of the Thunderbolts, the iconic antihero team gets one step closer to their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. During multiple Phase 4 productions, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye, the MCU has been teasing a secret team formed by previous villains and meta-humans who don’t entirely fall on the hero side of the super business. So, with the announcement that Schreier is handling a Thunderbolts adaptation, it’s fair to assume that the moving pieces Marvel set into motion will pay off with the superteam's MCU debut. But who are the Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics? And what can the comics tell us about the Thunderbolts movie?
MOVIES
Collider

10 Unscripted MCU Scenes That Turned Out Amazing

Acting doesn't solely rely on reading words from a script. Sometimes what makes a scene funnier, more sentimental, and generally richer on the big screen is its unconventionality and every element of surprise that comes with it. With incredible actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who are clearly masters at improv, it surely hasn't been hard for the MCU to deliver plenty of solid unexpected content throughout the films.
MOVIES
Collider

The 9 Best Minor Characters From TV Shows Who Got Promoted to The Main Cast

TV shows that run for several years will ultimately change over time. This is no clearer than when it comes to the cast of a TV show, which can grow or shrink as a show goes on, getting rid of certain characters while at the same time bringing in new ones. It's one thing that keeps a TV show evolving and exciting; it's not like a complete movie, where the characters at the start will be the same ones at the end.
TV SERIES

