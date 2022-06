BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Charlie Fortner didn't get into rowing until he was a freshman at Canisius. But it didn't take long for him to catch the attention of his coaches. "I immediately identified him as a potential high level athlete. But he was very young, and only about 110 pounds," head coach R.J. Rubino said. "You could see this determination. There's this look in their eyes when they're training, and you could see the fight."

