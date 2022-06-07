ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperature U-turn as Tuesday nears 80 degrees

By Joseph Dames
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s going to be a day that changes scenes from the morning to the evening. Expect sunshine in the morning with temperatures in the 50s, a sunny start to the day for Portland and the Willamette Valley. Clouds will continue to drape across...

Channel 6000

Sunday: Slug of moisture drenches Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will start with showers around Portland and most cities south. It will be more of a steady rain to start the morning than showers. The showers will show up late morning and into the afternoon. Futurecast shows that slug of moisture moving through the...
Swollen waterways flooding in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
Columbia River Is Running High

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia River is running high as an atmospheric river of moisture passes over the Pacific Northwest, dumping as much as 2″ of rain this weekend. The National Weather Service says river levels are likely to reach the highest point in more than three years late this weekend into early next week, but major flooding is not expected and river levels are expected to decrease on Tuesday.
Friday’s unseasonable swamp: We’re talking flood risks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another week has gone by, and here we are facing another weekend under the clouds and rain. What gives? It’s June, right? (Double checks calendar). Yes, it is June 10. This will make the third consecutive weekend with measurable rain in Portland and surrounding areas....
Too early to tell how June 2022 plays out in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are definitely not cooking to start the month of June. It’s been a slow start this year as far as finding a taste of summer. The warmest day so far came in at 81 degrees. That is no big deal at all because...
Environment
KGW

Southwest Washington residents feel rumbling from small earthquake

CAMAS, Wash. — People living in the Vancouver area of Southwest Washington felt a small 2.8 magnitude earthquake Monday evening. The earthquake struck about three miles northwest of Camas (roughly 10 miles northeast of Portland) around 7 p.m. and occurred at a depth of about 2.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
Channel 6000

Ceasefire Oregon pushes for gun control amid wave of mass shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Penny Okamoto is the executive director of Ceasefire Oregon, a nonprofit advocating for gun control legislation as both Portland and the nation deal with a wave of violence and mass shootings. Okamoto joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss efforts to curb gun violence and...
