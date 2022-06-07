Temperature U-turn as Tuesday nears 80 degrees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s going to be a day that changes scenes from the morning to the evening. Expect sunshine in the morning with temperatures in the 50s, a sunny start to the day for Portland and the Willamette Valley. Clouds will continue to drape across...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will start with showers around Portland and most cities south. It will be more of a steady rain to start the morning than showers. The showers will show up late morning and into the afternoon. Futurecast shows that slug of moisture moving through the...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia River is running high as an atmospheric river of moisture passes over the Pacific Northwest, dumping as much as 2″ of rain this weekend. The National Weather Service says river levels are likely to reach the highest point in more than three years late this weekend into early next week, but major flooding is not expected and river levels are expected to decrease on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another week has gone by, and here we are facing another weekend under the clouds and rain. What gives? It’s June, right? (Double checks calendar). Yes, it is June 10. This will make the third consecutive weekend with measurable rain in Portland and surrounding areas....
There’s good news for the Rogue River Basin this summer. Late-season snow and recent rain mean that the basin’s two reservoirs are nearly full. The Rogue River Basin system, which includes Applegate and Lost Creek Lakes, is at 97% capacity. The last time the system was that full was in 2019.
With Western Washington in the midst of a late-season atmospheric river, meteorologists predict that the region could see an inch of rainfall by Friday morning. By Thursday early afternoon, parts of the Olympic Peninsula had seen a third of an inch of rain, with a storm front on its way further inland.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are definitely not cooking to start the month of June. It’s been a slow start this year as far as finding a taste of summer. The warmest day so far came in at 81 degrees. That is no big deal at all because...
It sure seems like the term “atmospheric river” is being thrown around a lot by meteorologists lately. It's a bit of an ominous term if you ask me, I mean the first thing I think of when I hear it is if I should have the wife, kids, and dog ready to board an ark.
PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — There have been orca sightings reported along the Oregon Coast over the past week with people sharing photos and videos on social media. One boat captain who captured some video of a pod of orcas earlier this week said an encounter with one of the males came a little too close for comfort.
SEATTLE — It’s hard to imagine anything worse than the 2011 tsunami in Japan. But a professor at the University of Southern California says an even larger tsunami could potentially hit the Northwest coast if a Cascadia mega-quake strikes in an offshore wedge. “If these earthquakes happen entirely...
CAMAS, Wash. — People living in the Vancouver area of Southwest Washington felt a small 2.8 magnitude earthquake Monday evening. The earthquake struck about three miles northwest of Camas (roughly 10 miles northeast of Portland) around 7 p.m. and occurred at a depth of about 2.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Neighbors put up planters in Laurelhurst neighborhood to deter homeless camping.
Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The move-in date for the new Safe Rest location in Multnomah Village is expected at the end of the month, but there are mixed reactions to the opening from people in the area. The Safe Rest location at Multnomah Village is one of six villages...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Penny Okamoto is the executive director of Ceasefire Oregon, a nonprofit advocating for gun control legislation as both Portland and the nation deal with a wave of violence and mass shootings. Okamoto joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss efforts to curb gun violence and...
