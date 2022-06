On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane. The victim, an adult female, was shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victim is not being identified at this time pending next of kin notification. The motive appears to be a robbery and the circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation with no one in custody.

