Tampa, FL

Rangers ‘fully expect’ Ryan Strome to be available in Game 4

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said he fully expects Ryan Strome to be ready to play in Game 4 on Tuesday after the second-line center exited their 3-2 loss in Game 3 Sunday afternoon with a lower-body injury.

“He’s not skating today, very few of the guys are skating today, so he should be fine [for Game 4],” Gallant said after an optional practice at Amalie Arena on Monday. “We’ll see [Tuesday], but he should be fine to go. … We fully expect him to play [Tuesday].”

It was an encouraging update on Strome, who took a cross-check to the lower back from the Lightning’s Ondrej Palat early in the second period and immediately headed to the locker room. Strome came back for a single shift before shaking his head at the trainers and retreating back to the Rangers room for the remainder of the loss to the Lightning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXP8I_0g2xiOcJ00
Ryan Strome battles for the puck during the Rangers’ Game 3 loss to the Lightning.
AP

However, Gallant didn’t give a definitive answer on the status of Barclay Goodrow.

The utility forward, who suffered a suspected ankle fracture after blocking a shot in Game 1 of Round 1 against the Penguins and was sidelined until Game 6 of Round 2 against the Hurricanes, blocked a hard shot from Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman on Sunday afternoon. Goodrow went straight to the locker room, but he returned shortly after and finished the game.

“He blocked that shot, obviously, and it hurt a little bit, but Barclay is a competitor,” Gallant said. “He comes back and plays, and that’s what he does. There’s always concerns, but [Tuesday] we’ll feel a lot better about it. Guys on both teams are hurt at this time of year, and they find a way to play.”

Should Strome or Goodrow not be an option, expect Kevin Rooney to draw back into the Rangers lineup. Rooney has been a scratch since Goodrow made his quicker-than-expected return in the second round, but the usual fourth-line center would be able to fill in for either Goodrow or Strome.

Rooney is a strong penalty killer and has previously established chemistry with fellow fourth-liners Tyler Motte and Ryan Reaves.

Gallant made it clear after Game 3 that he wasn’t pleased with the way Tampa Bay actively tried to crowd goalie Igor Shesterkin’s crease . He maintained that sentiment Monday.

“The only concern I had out of the whole thing was when [Nikita] Kucherov come behind him and stuck him in the back of the knee,” he said. “I didn’t like that. The other plays are hockey plays, they happen. We ran into their goalie once, got a penalty with [Frank] Vatrano. But I don’t like the dirt behind the play like that.”

