Dustin Johnson points to family when grilled on $125 million Saudi tour decision

It was family, not “money.”

Dustin Johnson was asked the $125 million question at his Saudi-backed LIV Tour press conference on Tuesday morning. After confirming that he resigned from the PGA Tour and currently would be ineligible for the Ryder Cup, the two-time major champ was asked: “There are plenty of people on social media and even here who said you chose money over country. What would be your reply to that?”

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” said Johnson, who recently married Paulina Gretzky. The couple has two children together.

Johnson reportedly received $125 million to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, which has its inaugural event this week outside of London. Johnson, 37, was the headlining name in the field that was announced a week ago. Phil Mickelson’s agreement, reportedly worth $200 million, was first reported by The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro on Monday.

Dustin Johnson at the press conference ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational. Action Images via Reuters

Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace also resigned from the PGA Tour on Monday night. The PGA Tour has threatened suspension and even bans for players who made the controversial switch. Mickelson told Sports Illustrated he has not officially resigned from the PGA.

“It’s hard to speak on what the consequences will be, but for now I’ve resigned my membership from the tour and I am going to play here. That’s the plan,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he plans to play in the majors, which make their decisions separate from the PGA Tour. The U.S. Open tees up next week at Brookline, Mass. and Mickelson also said he plans to play in the event.

BREAKING: Dustin Johnson RESIGNS from the PGA Tour



The golfer is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/N01d6w3Xpq — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 7, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

(From left to right) Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Thailand’s Ratchanon Chantananuwat. Action Images via Reuters

Johnson said he hopes the rules will change in regards to the Ryder Cup.

“It was (a factor), but hopefully all things are subject to change,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, at some point it’ll change and we’ll be able to participate. If it doesn’t, it was another thing that I really had to think long and hard about. Ultimately, I decided to come do this.

“I am excited about it. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is something that meant a lot to me and I am proud to have represented my country. Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make my own rules.”