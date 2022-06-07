ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dustin Johnson points to family when grilled on $125 million Saudi tour decision

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

It was family, not “money.”

Dustin Johnson was asked the $125 million question at his Saudi-backed LIV Tour press conference on Tuesday morning. After confirming that he resigned from the PGA Tour and currently would be ineligible for the Ryder Cup, the two-time major champ was asked: “There are plenty of people on social media and even here who said you chose money over country. What would be your reply to that?”

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” said Johnson, who recently married Paulina Gretzky. The couple has two children together.

Johnson reportedly received $125 million to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, which has its inaugural event this week outside of London. Johnson, 37, was the headlining name in the field that was announced a week ago. Phil Mickelson’s agreement, reportedly worth $200 million, was first reported by The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4SJZ_0g2xiMqr00
Dustin Johnson at the press conference ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational.
Action Images via Reuters

Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace also resigned from the PGA Tour on Monday night. The PGA Tour has threatened suspension and even bans for players who made the controversial switch. Mickelson told Sports Illustrated he has not officially resigned from the PGA.

“It’s hard to speak on what the consequences will be, but for now I’ve resigned my membership from the tour and I am going to play here. That’s the plan,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he plans to play in the majors, which make their decisions separate from the PGA Tour. The U.S. Open tees up next week at Brookline, Mass. and Mickelson also said he plans to play in the event.

BREAKING: Dustin Johnson RESIGNS from the PGA Tour

The golfer is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/N01d6w3Xpq

— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 7, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDZqA_0g2xiMqr00
(From left to right) Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Thailand’s Ratchanon Chantananuwat.
Action Images via Reuters

Johnson said he hopes the rules will change in regards to the Ryder Cup.

“It was (a factor), but hopefully all things are subject to change,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, at some point it’ll change and we’ll be able to participate. If it doesn’t, it was another thing that I really had to think long and hard about. Ultimately, I decided to come do this.

“I am excited about it. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is something that meant a lot to me and I am proud to have represented my country. Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make my own rules.”

Comments / 1

Related
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, in one sentence, hits Saudi-backed LIV Golf where it hurts

Rory McIlroy entertained. And he was entertained. Over the next weeks, months and quite possibly years, you’re going to be hearing a lot about “entertained.” But wait, you say. Don’t you know the show you’re watching when you flip on the golf, or pass through the gate? That’s true. You’re not going to see a dunk or a touchdown, though now you can sometimes see Charles Barkley and Tom Brady. Still, that doesn’t mean you should sit on your birdies and eagles, and that’s the message that will be spun from this crowd that hopes to turn golf on its head, the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Saturday, they completed their first-ever tournament and, along the way, trotted out shotgun starts and neon-colored leaderboards that let out video-game dings, and big cash prizes.
GOLF
The US Sun

Rory McIlroy warms up for US Open with first win this year as Justin Rose comes agonisingly close to 59 at Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy gave himself the perfect pre-US Open boost, as he heads to Brookline today on the back of his first PGA Tour victory since last October. McIlroy retained the Canadian Open title he has held since 2019 - the event has been cancelled for the last two years because of Covid - and then took a dig at LIV Series supremo Greg Norman.
BROOKLINE, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy