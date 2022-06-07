ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Two critically injured in crash involving stolen vehicle

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCoo1_0g2xhcoa00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two vehicle crash involving a stolen Chevrolet injured three people, two of which are in critical condition.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a dark green Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen from Independence, Missouri, was speeding east on 31st Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Silverado ran a red light and crashed into a black Ford F-150 headed south on Benton Boulevard.

Both the Silverado and the F-150 then crashed through a black iron fence and into Leon M. Jordan Memorial Park.

Three people inside the Ford were taken to the hospital with two being treated for critical injuries.

The people inside the Chevrolet left the scene on foot.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Independence, MO
Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after ejected in UTV accident

CASS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Saturday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Polaris UTV driven by Derek W. Scott, 26, Strasburg, was southbound on South Shimel Road just north of East 187th Street. The UTV had a...
CASS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
northwestmoinfo.com

Chain Reaction Accident Near Gower Results in Injuries

GOWER, MO – Three vehicles were involved in an accident that resulted in two people being injured, one seriously, near Gower around mid-morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three vehicles were all northbound on US 169, 4 miles north of Gower. Two of the vehicles were stopped in traffic. 30 year old Macy Chadd of Cameron attempted to make a turn into a private driveway. Another vehicle, driven by 29 year old Anna Plackemeier, hit the back of another vehicle that was behind Chadd’s vehicle in traffic. 71 year old Russell Plummer of Gower was the driver of that vehicle. He received moderate injuries in the chain reaction impact. 71 year old Diana Plummer of Gower was also in his vehicle and was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
GOWER, MO
KCTV 5

Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KCTV 5

4 injured following crash in Olathe

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Four people, including a bicyclist, were injured in an accident that happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Olathe. It happened near the intersection of West 159th Street and Lennox Drive. The neighborhood is just east of Ridgeview Road. All four people who went...
OLATHE, KS
kttn.com

Building and pickup a total loss after fire on LIV 237

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports an outbuilding and a pickup truck are total losses as the result of a fire on Friday night, June 10th. Firefighters used 6,500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire at 7704 LIV 237. The owner was listed as Richard Lavature and no injuries were...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested On Six Driving Related Charges

A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
LIBERTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy