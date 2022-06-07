A bridge repair will close this section of US 101 in Shelton Father’s Day weekend

People traveling on U.S. 101 in the Shelton area Father’s Day weekend might encounter a little bit of a headache.

Crews with the Washington state Department of Transportation will be repairing the driving surface of the bridge over Shelton-Matlock Road June 17-20, according to a WSDOT news release.

Crews will be working from 8 p.m. June 17 to 6 a.m. June 20, and both directions of U.S. 101 will detour to the City Center/Matlock exit, according to the release. Flaggers will be present to help keep traffic moving.

From 7 p.m. June 20 to 6 a.m. the following day there will be one-way alternating traffic.

The project could be delayed due to weather conditions. Updates on the construction and traffic can be found on line.