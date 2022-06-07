ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bridge repair will close this section of US 101 in Shelton Father’s Day weekend

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
People traveling on U.S. 101 in the Shelton area Father’s Day weekend might encounter a little bit of a headache.

Crews with the Washington state Department of Transportation will be repairing the driving surface of the bridge over Shelton-Matlock Road June 17-20, according to a WSDOT news release.

Crews will be working from 8 p.m. June 17 to 6 a.m. June 20, and both directions of U.S. 101 will detour to the City Center/Matlock exit, according to the release. Flaggers will be present to help keep traffic moving.

From 7 p.m. June 20 to 6 a.m. the following day there will be one-way alternating traffic.

The project could be delayed due to weather conditions. Updates on the construction and traffic can be found on line.

The Olympian

The Olympian

