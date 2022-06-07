ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4JAu_0g2xgTHm00
1 of 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A second person is in custody in connection with the gunfire that killed three people and wounded 11 in a Philadelphia entertainment district over the weekend, authorities said, but no charges have yet been filed in any of the deaths that stemmed from it.

Rashaan Vereen, 34, was arrested without incident in Philadelphia, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangering, conspiracy, and weapons crimes, as well as evidence tampering and obstruction of justice, marshals said.

One other man was previously charged in the Saturday night shootings, though not with the deaths of any victims, two of whom were believed to be bystanders. And police on Tuesday released a photo of a person wanted in connection with the shootings and said that person should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police also noted a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a homicide, and an additional $10,000 reward per suspect offered by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police officers patrolling the South Street area in central Philadelphia around 11:30 p.m. Saturday raced to the scene after hearing shots and found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street.

Seeing a man on a corner firing a handgun at people about half a block away, one officer opened fire, and that man dropped his handgun onto the sidewalk and fled, authorities said.

Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore has said authorities have identified that man as Quran Garner, and he faces charges including aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. Authorities had said earlier that an arrest warrant for attempted murder had been approved for another individual.

Authorities have said the gunfire started with a fight between two people who then began fired a total of 17 shots at each other.

One man, 34-year-old Gregory Jackson, was killed, and the other was wounded; no charges are planned against him since both men had permits to carry and that shooting is considered self-defense, authorities said.

Police said Garner began firing back at the area of the initial confrontation until he was wounded in the hand by fire from a police officer. He fled and surrendered to other police officers at the scene of an earlier shooting nearby.

Authorities have said that the other two people killed by the gunfire, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn and an unidentified 22-year-old man, as well as many of the other people wounded by gunfire — who ranged in age from 17 to 69 — are believed to have been innocent bystanders.

It’s unclear whether Vereen. who was arrested Monday night, or Garner have attorneys to speak on their behalf; a message could not be left Tuesday at a phone number listed for Vereen, and a listed number for Garner couldn’t be found.

South Street is known for its entertainment venues, bars, restaurants and nightlife. Surveillance video from businesses showed scores of people fleeing as the gunfire broke out. Police are also investigating several other nearby shootings, one fatal, to see whether they might be related, officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Teen, 18, Shot in Head in Philly Double Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. on the 5500 block of Devon Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot once...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

5 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leaves 1 Person Dead, 5 Others Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five separate shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday have left one man dead and five others injured, police say. In East Germantown, a shooting killed an 18-year-old man and injured 25-year-old-man. The shooting occurred on the 5500 block of Devon Street around 5:45 p.m. Police say the 18-year-old was shot once in the head and left shoulder. He was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:59 p.m. The 25-year-old man was shot twice in his back and once in his left arm, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at Einstein.  A 28-year-old man was shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

33-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Head

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is looking to identify an unknown Black male who shot a 33-year-old male in the head on the 5800 block of North 16th Street. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at 5:18 pm, the perpetrator arrived in a mid-size crossover SUV,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Who Robbed a Philadelphia Liquor Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at a liquor store. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, an unknown female entered the Angel Spirit Liquor Store located at 5246 Rising Sun Ave. When an employee opened his locked door to enter the common area the unknown black female entered the back area and pulled out a handgun and demanded the register money. When the employee refused the offender raised her gun and shot one time. After that the employee gave the offender all the money in the register, the offender left the store and was seen driving a black sedan, possibly an Audi A6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Second Person#City Police#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#The Federal
CBS Philly

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace. Police identified the 33-year-old man killed as Dwayne Jackson of Philadelphia. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 4 p.m. The second victim was a 57-year-old man. Police identified him as Joe Davis of Philadelphia. According to police, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Davis was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian at 4:13 p.m. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Cash and Cocaine Seized During Arrest of Newark Man

WILMINGTON, DE — A resident of Neward, Delaware has been arrested by the Wilmington Police on drug charges. Khaaliq Perkins, age 26, has been charged with the Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in Tier 2 Quantity. Authorities state that on June 2 at approximately...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: 2 killed in South Philadelphia daytime shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were killed in a daytime shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Winton Terrace shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Two men, ages 33 and 57, were found with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Roddy Ricch is facing gun charges after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night. According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teen girl, woman wounded

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. woman, 19, charged with killing her newborn daughter

A 19-year-old Jamesburg woman was charged with killing her newborn daughter this week, authorities said Friday. Jessica Farag faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, desecration of human remains and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Farag gave birth to her daughter earlier on Wednesday...
JAMESBURG, NJ
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: Kris Minners Funeral Services Scheduled For June 17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral services for Kris Minners will be held next Friday, June 17th. He was one of two bystanders who were shot and killed in the crossfire during last weekend’s mass shooting on South Street. His family, friends, and colleagues held a vigil and balloon release Tuesday night at Girard College, where he worked as a residential advisor. They say he was loved by all who knew him and they’re hoping his death will lead to less violence and create real change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy