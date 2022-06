ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers defeated the Mankato MoonDogs 8-7 in one of the Northwoods League’s Games of the Year on Thursday night at Mayo Field. It started with Sam Hanson (Saint John’s) getting the start for Rochester. After escaping trouble in the first he was unable to do so in the second. He gave up a three spot to Mankato on an RBI groundout off the bat of Zach Stroh (Butler Central) and two more due to a Boston Merila (Minnesota) two-run single.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO