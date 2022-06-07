ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-Cities GOP candidate for WA state Legislature pulls out of 8th District race

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

A Tri-Cities Republican candidate says he is withdrawing his bid for the legislative seat now held by Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, who is not running for re-election.

Glenn Taylor, a Kennewick pastor and former legislative assistant , posted on his campaign Facebook page that he has learned that the new legislative boundaries put his residence just outside District 8.

However, the Washington state secretary of state continues to list him online as an active candidate.

Two other candidates, both Republicans, have filed for Klippert’s seat.

Patrick Guettner of Pasco is a retiree and has served as a former Republican party chair.

Stephanie Barnard is the former head of government affairs for the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Franklin County Republican vice chair. She has been endorsed by the Benton County Republican Party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGxsr_0g2xfLVP00
Glenn Taylor

Taylor said he would refund all the money that has been donated to his legislative campaign.

He now is focused politically on campaigning for Jerrod Sessler, a Republican candidate for the congressional seat now held by Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse.

Klippert is also among the candidates for that seat rather than running again for his state Legislature position.

The Washington state primary election is Aug. 2.

Comments / 3

Kennewick, WA
