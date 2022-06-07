Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) _ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $67 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $451.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.9 million.

