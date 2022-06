Of all the records for Tom Brady to set during his brief stint with the Buccaneers, the franchise passing touchdowns leader could be one of the most impressive. Outside of the obvious, like being the first Buccaneers quarterback to win two Super Bowls or the first Bucs player to win an MVP, there are several individual records that Tom Brady can set during his possible last season in Tampa. The most impressive of these awards could easily be the all-time passing touchdowns leader for the franchise.

2 HOURS AGO