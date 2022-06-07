Galletta records hole-in-one at Oswego Country Club

CICERO — Three local athletes participated in the NYSPHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School this weekend. Oswego sophomore Moreno Fenty competed in the triple jump, while senior Ethan LoCastro competed in the 400-meter hurdles. Mexico junior Grace O'Gorman competed in the long jump.
OSWEGO — After another year of excelling both on the field and in the classroom, Oswego State baseball infielder Ryan Enos was named Division III Academic All-American of the Year by the College Sports Information Directors of America. With a 4.0 GPA, it is the fourth time that Enos...
OSWEGO — The Brothers of Lake City Lodge No. 127 Free and Accepted Masons are celebrating 175 years of continuous activity in Oswego but the local history of the craft predates the city’s founding. Indeed, had it not been for the persistence of a few men who were already Masons when they arrived here, no permanent lodge would have been established.
OSWEGO — Rice Creek Associates (RCA) will sponsor a talk by Quincey Widger, owner of Fungus Goddess Guiding Service and Enchanted Mountain Mushrooms, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station. The talk, titled “Fungi throughout the seasons,” is free and open...
Eileen M. Schultz Haynes (Lee) passed away on May 31, 2022 after a seven month battle to recover from heart surgery with her loving husband and family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, of seventeen years; three sisters, Cory Helenius (Dave Berghoff) Palm Desert, CA, Kathy Wallach (Allen) Fairport, NY, and Doreen Eppy, Key West, FL; three nieces and one nephew and several grandnieces and nephew.
FULTON — After two years of the pandemic impacting graduation ceremonies, G. Ray Bodley High School will be hosting its traditional graduation ceremony for the class of 2022. The ceremony, taking place on Friday, will consist of one ceremony as opposed to the multiple smaller, shortened ceremonies of the...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted. 1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people […]
POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FIERY CRASH: A police-car chase ended in a fiery crash near Oakwood Cemetery Monday evening. The car was being chased in connection with an ongoing investigation, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed Monday. There were two suspects in the car at the time, he said. (Video) (Screenshot courtesy Toni M. Horrace)
CLAY, N.Y. — There’s a black bear roaming around Clay and Liverpool, and while black bear attacks are rare, they will certainly eat your leftover food, according to wildlife experts. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they believe this is the same bear that was...
Ames Department stores were once prevalent throughout the United States, including here in the Capital Region and other parts of New York. At one time, there were about 700 stores nationwide. I remember buying my first DVD player at the store in Latham when it was having its going out...
We know that death is not the end, not an error, not a failure. We understand on the physical and subtle level that energy cannot be created or destroyed, that it is in constant motion, morphing, and bending and waving. We feel the transformed presence of your soul’s vibration all around us. Not a bit of you is gone; you’re just less orderly.
FAIR HAVEN — Some teenagers spend their summer vacation at camp, scooping ice cream, or going to the movies. Fourteen year-old Madison Leszczynski launched her own business. After spending time with her grandmother one long weekend, Leszczynski was introduced to water bikes, human-powered water crafts that simulate the feeling of riding a bike. Inspiration struck and after talking with her parents, the Fair Haven Water Bikes were born.
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Franklin Velazquez, 30, of Utica, was charged in Vernon on June 8 with second-degree strangulation. • Robert D. Muncy, 24, of Chittenango, was charged in Sullivan on June 6 with possession of a...
The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To many people’s surprise, a black bear got a little too close to home, taking an evening stroll through Clay Sunday night and Monday morning. Neighbors have been calling and emailing the NewsChannel 9 Your Stories team, saying home surveillance video caught the bear wandering through backyards and front lawns before running off.
One Utica restaurant here in Upstate New York is ready to open its doors to hungry customers once again. The Ambasador Restaurant is once again open in Utica. The announcement came on Facebook that after 2 years of being closed, the time has finally come to open doors once again:
(WSYR-TV) — The famed MacKenzie-Childs brand is hosting its first ‘Warehouse Sale’ since 2019 on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 in Union Springs. “The sale inventory is a mixture of ‘as-is’ products, including overstock and quality seconds. The sale also includes furniture, rugs, seasonal products, enamelware, and more. Plus, shoppers can take an additional 20% off a total purchase at The Outlet store location in Aurora with proof of a warehouse sale receipt,” a company press release noted.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person called 911 Friday night to report their cousin was just shot in the head on the city’s North Side. The shooting was first reported just before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Division Street between Park and Lodi streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
