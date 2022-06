CANASTOTA — Several streets in the Village of Canastota will be closed Sunday afternoon as part of the ongoing events at the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The Boxing Hall of Fame will hold a Parade of Champions starting at noon along Peterboro Street, otherwise known as Route 13. Along with Peterboro Street, multiple connecting streets will be closed, including First, Second and Third streets. A full list of the closed streets is available at the village website, www.Canastota.com.

CANASTOTA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO