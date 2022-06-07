How to Build a High-Tech Laundry Room

This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,200 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leigh Marcus. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Step down to a sun-drenched family room featuring a dramatic wall of windows, stunning gas fireplace, and beautiful high ceilings.The second floor showcases the primary suite offering vaulted shiplap ceilings, electric blackout shades, and serene spa-like bath with dual vanities, radiant heated floors, large soaking tub, and standing shower. Masterfully built by expert contractors, this corner property offers unobstructed eastern exposure, allowing natural light to flood the home.The open living room features beautiful wainscotting, hardwood floors, and an inviting sitting area. The impressive second level features three additional bedrooms, a full bath and side -by-side laundry.Downstairs, the large recreation room offers radiant heated floors, a convenient wet bar complete with a wine fridge and loads of storage. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. A spacious fifth bedroom and full bath make this a great space for out of town guests.Enjoy summer nights on the private patio featuring a gas fireplace as well as high privacy fences.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO