Business and health leaders push for cancer screenings

ST. LOUIS – Several St. Louis area businesses and health leaders will kick off the Get Screened Cancer Awareness Campaign on Tuesday, June 7.

The two parties teamed up to donate $100,000 to the American Cancer Society. The agency estimated Missouri was behind the national average for breast and colon cancer screenings before the COVID pandemic started.

A new study then showed millions of screenings were missed. If a cancer screening for low or no cost is needed, click here .

