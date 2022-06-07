Business and health leaders push for cancer screenings
ST. LOUIS – Several St. Louis area businesses and health leaders will kick off the Get Screened Cancer Awareness Campaign on Tuesday, June 7.
The two parties teamed up to donate $100,000 to the American Cancer Society. The agency estimated Missouri was behind the national average for breast and colon cancer screenings before the COVID pandemic started.
A new study then showed millions of screenings were missed. If a cancer screening for low or no cost is needed, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
