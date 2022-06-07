ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business and health leaders push for cancer screenings

By Kim Hudson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Several St. Louis area businesses and health leaders will kick off the Get Screened Cancer Awareness Campaign on Tuesday, June 7.

The two parties teamed up to donate $100,000 to the American Cancer Society. The agency estimated Missouri was behind the national average for breast and colon cancer screenings before the COVID pandemic started.

A new study then showed millions of screenings were missed. If a cancer screening for low or no cost is needed, click here .

