“I can’t explain it with words / I have to do it” may be Ishmael Butler’s personal mantra. It’s a bit ironic, given that he has made a career as a rapper, painting vivid pictures with words. The lyric comes from a song he released with the avant-garde Seattle hip-hop group Shabazz Palaces in 2011, nearly 20 years after he won a Grammy with the jazz-inflected, alternative hip-hop group Digable Planets. Butler has spent decades making music that pushes the limits of what hip-hop says and sounds like — but words can only do so much. Throughout his career he has created lush sonic environments meant to make us feel something, too.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO